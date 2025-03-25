window'? (21 days & more) (Latypova's review of Richet's 1913 work; Irene Mavrakakis M.D., "IgE-Mediated Cytokine Storm in Vaccinated Populations) (see my substack on this thesis on the 2nd shot (see Latypova’s good pioneering work on this) below…

"Something is Killing Filipino Infants between their 28th day and the end of their first month of life! 2nd Dose

of Mandated Hepatitis B Vaccine is given at 1 Month of Age!

Shocking and indisputable evidence from vital statistics and cause of death data indicates possible iatrogenic link to deaths of some 2,000 Filipino infants annually!! An urgent enquiry is required. Super Sally askes correctly:

“Why do so many Filipino infants die between day 28 and the last day of their first month of life? Is it something to do with the pediatrician that most new parents attend with zealous zeal to see how their precious infant is progressing? Is it transmission of infection from drs clinics? Is it the Hepatitis B vaccine that is mandated to be injected into all babies in the Philippines? Is it that the second dose of HepB may overwhelm some immature bodies, perhaps in the context of poorer nutrition and disadvantage, or just genetic susceptibility? Could maternal and infant health have been affected by Covid-19 vaccines, to explain the worsening in 2022 and 2023?”

Start this thesis here and please support Sally’s scholarship:

‘The Philippines Pediatric Vaccine Schedule gives Hepatitis B and Tuberculosis Vaccines at Birth. It typically gives the second dose of Hepatitis B at 1 month of Age.

Using Philippines Statistics Authority (PSA) data final reports from 2020 to 2023, I examined infant deaths by day of death and cause of death! There is a peak of deaths on day 0, the day of birth, which drops over time. There are two more spikes, but this could be deceiving as the time scale changes.

To accommodate this, I adjusted the data so that the days are average deaths per day for each period. To do this, I divided the day 28 - 1-month deaths by 3.417, which are the average days from day 28 to the end of month considering the whole year; I divided the monthly deaths by 30.417 which is the average number of days in each month. The resulting plot is shocking!

Why do so many Filipino infants die between day 28 and the last day of their first month of life? Is it something to do with the pediatrician that most new parents attend with zealous zeal to see how their precious infant is progressing? Is it transmission of infection from drs clinics? Is it the Hepatitis B vaccine that is mandated to be injected into all babies in the Philippines? Is it that the second dose of HepB may overwhelm some immature bodies, perhaps in the context of poorer nutrition and disadvantage, or just genetic susceptibility? Could maternal and infant health have been affected by Covid-19 vaccines, to explain the worsening in 2022 and 2023? Why were there far fewer deaths in 2020 under hard lockdowns than in 2021 when Covid-19 vaccines rolled out and with worsening with lockdowns were lifted in 2022 and 2023? Well child visits could not readily be attended under harsh lockdowns and not all children received routine vaccinations! I cannot access such a breakdown of infant deaths from earlier than 2020, because PSA did not publish such breakdowns. This information was have to be requested via FOI from an authoritative party who could not be refused. I would like to request infant and pediatric mortality data by time (day, week, month) and place. This would enable a treasure trove of exploration on public health outcomes. I do have annual infant death rates from 2014. Deaths were relatively steady, plummeted in 2020, the first year of lockdown, but rose rapidly thereafter.

All-Cause Mortality for infants aged 0 - 11 months

In 2020 there were 16,885 infant deaths, and 1,528,684 births = 11.05 deaths / 1000 births

In 2021 there were 18,607 infant deaths, and 1,364,739 births = 13.63 deaths / 1000 births

In 2022 there were 20,072 infant deaths, and 1,455,393 births= 13.79 deaths / 1000 births

In 2023 there were 21,593 infant deaths, and 1,448,522 births= 14.91 deaths / 1000 births

I looked at the cause of death data and summarize 3 of the high causes of death as an example of discrepancies in how and when infants are dying.

In 2020, 5 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 187 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2021, 1 infant aged 21 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 288 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2022, NO infants aged 0 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 249 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2023, 3 infants aged 0 - 27 days died of Sepsis, but 277 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases

In 2020, 33 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 291 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2021, 10 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 388 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2022, 21 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 584 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2023, 30 infants aged 0 - 27 days died, but 478 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

Diseases of the Respiratory System

In 2020, 15 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 365 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2021, 2 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 374 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2022, 3 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but 509 infants died between day 28 and the end of their first month.

In 2023, 7 infants aged between 0 - 27 days died, but a catastrophic 635 infants died from day 28 to end of their first month.

None of this makes sense! Infants are dying exactly temporal to their 1-month checkups! Why are they dying in large number of things that younger babies, who should have been more vulnerable, are not dying from / are dying from in far lower numbers?’

Substack by Dr. Paul Alexander on the 2nd shot anaphylaxis window (spurned on by Latypova’s work):

It's the 2nd shot in 'anaphylaxis window' (21 days & more) that can be harmful, deadly with 2nd shot; Latypova's review of Richet's 1913 work; Irene Mavrakakis M.D., "IgE-Mediated Cytokine Storm

in Vaccinated Populations: Call for Further Investigation and Caution Original white paper by Dr. Mavrakakis revised. Original draft written by Dr. Mavrakakis and published by Dr. Alexander stack

Today, in the 21st century, 2025, we are at risk due to vaccines, ALL vaccines and at this time the mRNA transfection COVID ‘from the needle wielded by a brainless money whore masquerading as a healthcare provider who is doing it for the 90th time in your or your child’s life “because science”.’

Before reading further, let me be clear:

there is no H5N1 avian bird flu pandemic, NONE REAL, none coming, they, CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, deepstate, RINOs, WHO, Democrats, DC legacy media etc. are creating fear porn and creating a fraud fake non-pandemic based on PCR process as they did for the fake COVID…using an over-cycled PCR process…moreover, it is the culling of the birds, ducks, animals etc. that places people into contact with infected birds. Thus, people may get mild pink eye etc. Normally birds etc. do get flu, like humans, symptoms, fever, cough too, recover, get naturally immune. We do not need cull the flocks as it creates shortages and drives prices up. And yes, gets people infected by being in contact killing the birds. I think too there is ongoing manipulation in labs to create more infection virulent strains. I think they are deliberately creating a fraud fake crisis to place in Trump’s lap.

It will be interesting what he does going forward for we will stand for nothing other than stand down, full removal of mRNA vaccine from US market, and no response, no mRNA ‘new and improved’ Malone et al. vaccine, no lockdowns, no masks, nothing. This is a non-event. Fraud, fear porn.

Stay tuned.

Now to Sasha and Mavrakakis et al. on the ‘2nd shot’ and the issue of anaphylaxis. Basically, that no vaccine works.

Shasha’s link (support this good work):

IgE-Mediated Cytokine Storm in Vaccinated Populations: Call for Further Investigation and Caution

Original white paper by Dr. Mavrakakis revised. Original draft written by Dr. Mavrakakis and published by Dr. Alexander on substack on 10-22-2022 https://www.drpaulalexander.com/files/ed-reactions-at-

Start Mavrakakis here, excellent stack, informative, support:

‘Emerging evidence suggests that cytokine storms observed in certain individuals following vaccination for respiratory viruses, such as COVID-19 and influenza, may be mediated through IgE sensitization mechanisms. This letter proposes that repeated injection of respiratory viral antigens through vaccines could inadvertently lead to IgE sensitization both to the viral antigens and other components, predisposing individuals to cytokine storms upon re-exposure to related antigens. Such reactions could underlie severe immune responses in some vaccinated individuals, pointing to a need for closer examination of this pathway.

Cytokine storms are hyperinflammatory reactions involving massive cytokine release, often resulting in severe tissue damage. Research indicates that IgE-mediated hypersensitivity could play a significant role in these reactions, particularly following respiratory virus vaccinations. This pathway, typically associated with mast cell degranulation and histamine release, may be triggered in sensitized individuals upon exposure to similar viral antigens. Historical insights on anaphylaxis, such as those described by Charles Richet in his 1913 Nobel lecture, underscore that unnatural antigen exposures via injections, especially through repeated exposures, can lead to severe allergic responses and anaphylactic reactions.

Note, Sasha Latypova discussed Richet’s work in this area, seminal work, pioneering and I embed Sasha’s prior stack on this below.

Studies have shown that influenza vaccination may increase susceptibility to other respiratory viruses, including a reported 36% increase in coronavirus susceptibility following influenza vaccination. Additionally, a systematic review of autopsy findings indicated heightened all-cause mortality in some individuals following COVID-19 vaccination. This may reflect unintended consequences associated with vaccine-related immune responses and suggests a need to further explore underlying immunopathology. Repeated influenza vaccination has also been linked to increased viral shedding, particularly in individuals vaccinated in consecutive years, suggesting that repeated antigen exposure may intensify allergic responses and immune reactivity. The similarity between allergic reactions triggered by influenza vaccination and dengue fever provides a useful analogy. For instance, repeated influenza vaccination has led to increased IgE responses, potentially triggering severe allergic reactions similar to dengue shock syndrome, where IgE-mediated responses upon re-exposure lead to escalating inflammation and, in severe cases, shock. Such parallels support the hypothesis that repeated vaccine exposure could heighten immune sensitivity and drive cytokine storms upon subsequent viral exposure. Recent studies in Japan have demonstrated mechanisms underlying cytokine release and allergic reactions associated with COVID-19 mRNA-LNP vaccines and discussed relevant preventive measures and treatments.’

See Sasha’s work and my prior substack on this issue of the 2nd shot or repeated exposure of antigen. In other words what is being said is that the vaccine’s second shot and subsequent exposure to antigen (vaccine, boosters) is what actually makes you ill and severely so, severe anaphylaxis, and possible death. Sasha did great work here informing us of Richet’s seminal stunning work. It was hidden work, covered up!

Support Sasha…great work again!

