Did Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko, Sahin et al. conspire with dark evil malfeasant parties to bring an ineffective & deadly mRNA technology gene based mRNA vaccine to begin depopulation of
the earth? Why have the right questions not been asked of these 6, just these six, under oath, in prioer legal settings so that we can understand what happened here? So money & fame is the reward
for bringing death? If I had my way, I would deal with these 6 first in courtrooms, in front proper judges, juries to find out what they did, what they knew, when they knew it, why the silence until harms began exploding?? before the rest of the 60 odd Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse…what do you think?
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Belinda Gates
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister)
Jeremy Farrar
D Hinshaw
Dr. Peter Hotez
Dr. Leana Wen
Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Schwab
Bill Gates
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta
SAGE (UK)
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Ferguson
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Dr. Robert Malone
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Mandy Cohen
Paul Offit
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui
Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
CNN e.g. Cuomo, Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Siegel
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo (New York Governor)
Andrew Hill
Tom Frieden
Did you know that the risks associated with the use of nanotechnology, 5G and microchips were listed among the threats in a 2006 WEF Risk Report?
https://outraged.substack.com/p/wef-global-risks-report-2006
I received this email from Jason Christoff:
Please Help Me Find Another Copy of This Video
Today I'm not reporting on any bizarre facts. Today I'm asking for you to help me find a censored video. There's some very dark forces afoot and they've been removing key information from the internet for a very long time. This group's crimes against humanity, especially against children, are so dark.....they're removing any evidence of their crimes from the internet. They may have just removed one of the best vaccine injury videos on the planet.
I've used this one particular video for over a decade, but I never recorded it. That's my fault. I have used it so often, many of my readers will know exactly which one it is. It's a story of an Italian family. 2 children in the family were killed by vaccines and the third child crippled for life. The crippled child was named Alberto Tremante. The title of the video was "I'm Alive" and the subtitle was "Dedicated To All The Victims of Vaccines".
I've had some very dark visitors to the website this week, (who made themselves known to me) who are well connected to the evil now hunting all of humanity. They've removed this video in question from YouTube. I'm also offering a small reward to anyone who can find another copy of this video for me. It had some great Italian background music in it, with subtitles,,,as the crippled child told his story of the Italian government admitting that the vaccines killed his two siblings and crippled him for life. There were lots of black and white newspaper clippings and personal footage of the family, as these vaccine induced deaths and injuries happened in the 70's and 80's I believe. Thank you in advance. it will help me greatly. Thank you again.
Writes today:
This video has been wiped but fortunately a copy has been found today.
https://odysee.com/@HumanitysVault:a/Dedicated-to-all-the-victims-of-vaccines:9