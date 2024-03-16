Et tu, Mike? Did Pence facilitate a fake PCR-induced COVID pandemic? sweat; POLITICO: "Pence won't endorse Trump"; how could we NOT agree that he helped sabotage 45 with the fake non-pandemic?
'Pence won’t endorse Trump' (Politico); “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence told Fox News."; tell me, who else on tap would you put BEFORE 45?
Et tu, Mike?
Pence ran the COVID pandemic response. The clown-car failure. I think when we talk about bringing Fauci, Brix, Bourla, Azar, Malone, Bancel, Hanh et al. in the 67 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse, we need to bring Pence to, under oath. To answer questions. I am adding Pence to the list, it is now 68 Horsemen.
I strongly suspected prior Pence had a role (a negative one). I am beginning to confirm my suspicions, but we need to hear under oath. And don’t bring your holier than thou Jesus Jesus Jesus crap…you people make us sick with the blasphemy. Some of the most corrupt people always invoking Jesus. Yet fondling their chickens in the back of their houses, most of them in DC, molesting their animals, fornicating with their horses and dogs etc. You think we don’t hear about you freaks?
Go Mike, go vote for Biden, and while at it, go help him, go to the border and take some illegals on your Jesus back and help them cross into America, give them safe passage, with their fentanyl and their rape minds and killer minds for Americans…go help Biden. The bible called hypocrites ‘empty tombs’, ‘bottomless pits’, ‘brooding vipers’. The bible may have well described you Mike. Trump needs friends and supporters like you like he needs a thorn up his ass. This is how you reward someone who made you. That is the difference between a Republican and a Democrat…well 2 key ones…a Democrat wants to destroy America while Republicans do not wish to destroy, just wants to pilfer and steal money from the treasury yet get to the same goal…but another key distinction is democrats protect their own…Republicans eat their own…they do what not even animals in the wild do.
Shame on you Mike.
I totally agree with you here. Mike Pence has always been a fraud, yet uses a supposed strong belief in God to throw people off! Personally, I can’t stand the man, and I’m sure he stabbed Pres. Trump in the back many times. Furthermore, the fact that he would rather keep the O’Biden regime in power to continue destroying America over endorsing Pres. Trump, tells us all we need to know about him!
Who would want an endorsement from Pence now that he has shown his true character? He has no integrity, loyalty, or political influence.