Did those involved with mRNA technology and the eventual mRNA vaccine always knew that the technology, the lipid nano particle delivery platform & vaccine was dangerous, deadly? These 2 studies...
see dates...see findings...Weingartl et al....did Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Malone et al. always knew of the risks but did not care, held noses HOPING no harms? Sought fame, money, nobels?
Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus - PubMed (nih.gov)
AND
Immunization with modified vaccinia virus Ankara-based recombinant vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome is associated with enhanced hepatitis in ferrets - PubMed (nih.gov)
they knew, they did not care...its is not even that it is not ready for prime time...it is no good, dangerous. period
Yes, they knew. The animal testing aka dead ferrets were not a conspiracy after all.