June 2020: The DOJ requested documents regarding Pfizer’s operations in China. Pfizer's dealings with China are a potential threat to national security and may include bribery of Chinese diplomats.
FEB 27, 2024
Originally Published April 8, 2023: During the Trump administration, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Unit of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) began criminal investigations into Pfizer’s operations based in China and Russia.
The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) makes it unlawful for a U.S. person or company to offer, pay, or promise to pay money to any foreign official for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business. The FCPA includes criminal charges for not keeping proper accounting provisions, as well as anti-bribery statutes.
On January 25, 2024, House Representative from Wisconsin, Mike Gallagher, introduced the BIOSECURE Act prohibiting the US government from funding Chinese companies that pose a threat to national security, including Pfizer’s mRNA partner WuXi Biologics. Not only are Pfizer’s dealings with China a potential threat to national security, they may also include bribery of Chinese diplomats.’
Wouldn’t it be more likely Pfizer was co-opted by Chinese interests? Stage a silent war that guts us from the inside rather than a frontal assault? Evil loves to use us against our selves.
Interesting. And wasn’t the vax recipe changed after approved?
Was it Pfizer vax recipe that got changed? Or done in bottles made in China?
Hmmm. I’m tired and can’t remember details on this.