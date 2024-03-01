‘Did Trump Initiate Criminal Investigations into Pfizer's Operations in China?

June 2020: The DOJ requested documents regarding Pfizer’s operations in China. Pfizer's dealings with China are a potential threat to national security and may include bribery of Chinese diplomats.

KAREN KINGSTON

FEB 27, 2024

Originally Published April 8, 2023: During the Trump administration, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Unit of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) began criminal investigations into Pfizer’s operations based in China and Russia.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) makes it unlawful for a U.S. person or company to offer, pay, or promise to pay money to any foreign official for the purpose of obtaining or retaining business. The FCPA includes criminal charges for not keeping proper accounting provisions, as well as anti-bribery statutes.

On January 25, 2024, House Representative from Wisconsin, Mike Gallagher, introduced the BIOSECURE Act prohibiting the US government from funding Chinese companies that pose a threat to national security, including Pfizer’s mRNA partner WuXi Biologics. Not only are Pfizer’s dealings with China a potential threat to national security, they may also include bribery of Chinese diplomats.’