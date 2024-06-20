Dr. Paul Alexander: They're Going to Kill Trump (The Science) - A Neighbor's Choice by David Gornoski (aneighborschoice.com)

Important timestamps:

Timestamps

0:41 Important facts to know about viral mutations

3:47 Why a flu vaccine isn't possible

5:52 Did we face a pandemic?

12:09 The PCR process

15:22 There was no COVID "virus?"

20:02 Operation Northwoods and other false flags

26:09 High dose Aspirin and ZPak

31:54 Vegetable oils as standard nutrition

34:03 How the establishment dealt with Trump

41:43 How can Trump win again?

43:14 There going to do WHAT to Trump?

49:19 There's a third scenario

53:39 Where real change comes from

57:30 Everything you know is wrong

59:23 Trump has a big problem

1:03:25 Trump and Jesus

1:07:56 A different kind of guy

1:11:30 Simple preventives

1:12:30 Holding Fauci accountable

1:20:28 Never trust a neo-Malthusian for medical advice

1:24:52 Grifting is a litmus test

1:25:47 Moving past Deep State's pettiness

1:28:44 Battling Big Pharma

1:29:39 The illegals threat

1:31:46 The Possessed

1:34:58 Closing