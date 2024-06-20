Discussion about POTUS Trump & the risks he faces from the left, the democrats, deepstate, RINOs etc., with David Gornoski, founder of 'A Neighbor's Choice'; listen to David's interviews & his depth
I recommend 'A Neighbor's Choice' and David has become a personal friend, he is bright, a true American patriot, just pure morality laden human being; David's deep spirituality shines through
Dr. Paul Alexander: They're Going to Kill Trump (The Science) - A Neighbor's Choice by David Gornoski (aneighborschoice.com)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Important timestamps:
Timestamps
0:41 Important facts to know about viral mutations
3:47 Why a flu vaccine isn't possible
5:52 Did we face a pandemic?
12:09 The PCR process
15:22 There was no COVID "virus?"
20:02 Operation Northwoods and other false flags
26:09 High dose Aspirin and ZPak
31:54 Vegetable oils as standard nutrition
34:03 How the establishment dealt with Trump
41:43 How can Trump win again?
43:14 There going to do WHAT to Trump?
49:19 There's a third scenario
53:39 Where real change comes from
57:30 Everything you know is wrong
59:23 Trump has a big problem
1:03:25 Trump and Jesus
1:07:56 A different kind of guy
1:11:30 Simple preventives
1:12:30 Holding Fauci accountable
1:20:28 Never trust a neo-Malthusian for medical advice
1:24:52 Grifting is a litmus test
1:25:47 Moving past Deep State's pettiness
1:28:44 Battling Big Pharma
1:29:39 The illegals threat
1:31:46 The Possessed
1:34:58 Closing
