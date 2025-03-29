Dismiss or not, but 75% of Americans across the political isle say the Waltz Hegseth Tulsi Wiles et al. SIGNAL Houthi bombing group chat scandal is very serious! Trump best not dismiss this; also I
admit those folk who went on hill to testify on Signalgate tortured truth & this left bad taste...they bull-shitted the public & lawmakers & yes, Democrats do same thing; Hegseth & Waltz will be fired
“I think they should make sure it never happens again. I wish they’d tell us, ‘It will never happen again.’ It’s the first strike in the early stages of an administration,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Don’t let it ever happen again.”
“I don’t know how many strikes you get. In baseball, you get three. Maybe this is worth two,” he added. “If mistakes like this continue to happen, we’ll deal with them as it happens. My hope and my expectation is that it won’t.”
And they’re wondering about Hegseth’s response to reporters’ questions, specifically his adamant denial that “nobody’s texting war plans” after a National Security Council spokesperson had confirmed the chat group’s reported texts appeared to be “authentic.”
“The worst part of it is Hegseth saying himself, ‘This didn’t really happen.’ Why don’t you just admit it?” one Republican senator remarked.
“It’s going to have to be investigated,” the source added.
GOP lawmakers turn up the pressure on Pete Hegseth
No, not serious since it was a setup.
I'm not concerned