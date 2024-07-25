he needs Harris to complete his mission…whomever sent him there…for he was ‘sent’, ‘put’ there…nothing about Obama is true and with Paul Ryan will go down as two of the most dangerous people ever to touch political office.

Obama served his 3rd term with Biden and now seeks his 4th with Kamal Harris. He sought to give us his brown or black or red shirts, so he gave us antifa and BLM…to terrorize people and the nation…

IMO, we need Trump only for one reason, to fix all this madness…to ‘right’ the ship…the nation can survive, Americans can survive and make it without Trump even, but we need 45 for a bit, someone who can help right some wrongs, get justice, proper Justice, weed out the demons, punish them, and we will handle business…American way. Get out of our way, but we need Trump for a little bit, a ‘season’ to put some things in place for us, we will handle the rest as a people. We are smart, strong, passionate, capable…we are Americans…the last beacon of hope in this world.

Obama will step out soon, very soon to big up Kamala…to anoint…remember, defeating Kamala is really defeating Obama…we recoiled and vomited him out in 2016…we must again…for the future of our children…else he will have you kneeling and praying 10 times a day. This US nation will look like Yemen by the time Obama is through with it.