Getting jobs in Trump world in the health side is about being SILENT on the wrongs of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine and cupping stones. I will do neither. No cupping for me.

First, POTUS Trump, I admire you tremendously and felt in January 2020 you were destined for Rushmore. Many did not know of your many accomplishments for USA that was hidden by the putrid fecal feral banal media in DC swamp, but I came to learn. I still admire you and support you as feel that you are the best option we have and chance to make major fixes for USA.

Yet I can no longer stand by and protect you as I rage against malevolents among us who brought us a fake pandemic via the over-cycled PCR ‘process’, seeking to bring another fake PCR created avian bird flu pandemic, and the deadly Malone Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine. Sir, with all respects, Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and all aspects of it, the lockdown lunacy and the Malone Bancel et al. mRNA gene vaccine (BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer) were a complete failure and very deadly to the public. There was NO success! A devastating mistake made by you POTUS Trump. No doubt as I argued you were misinformed and misled.

But it is a while now you know better, you know that OWS failed and the Malone Weissman Bancel et al. vaccine has failed and killed. There is not one study, report, nothing globally, in the entire world that shows any lockdown, school closure, business closure, masks mandate, any shielding, worked to save lives. Not one! There is not one proper comparative effectiveness RCT blinded placebo-controlled trial with proper statistical and procedural methods, proper randomization, proper allocation concealment, proper blinding, proper sample size, proper duration of follow-up, proper high-quality trustworthy methods, which shows the mRNA vaccine worked to reduce hospitalization, death, severity etc. None in children, none in adults. None with proper procedural and statistical controls to constrain residual confounding.

I care absolutely zero, of no concern, whom I offend with my views today for I am watching the greatest public health disasters in US history in terms of the OWS disaster that killed, the lockdowns under POTUS Trump that killed, the deadly mRNA gene vaccine initiated under POTUS Trump and completed and rolled out and mandated under POTUS Biden. The lockdowns and vaccine under POTUS Biden. This is the most devastating genocide we have ever witnessed. And they are fixing to bring more via a PCR created fake non-avian bird flu pandemic. Note, we had no pandemic. And thus, all this to frighten us into taking the ‘2nd generation’ ‘new and improved’ ‘slightly modified’ mRNA vaccines.

POTUS Trump, you know I love you man, I supported you (and still do) and worked for you in term 1 and did lots getting out the Christian vote and many other things to re-elect you. I praised you and supported you. I felt you were unfairly treated by media and DC politics and always argued you were not in any cahoots with malevolent people seeking to harm Americans via the deadly OWS or mRNA vaccine.

I defended you when many come at you on the OWS failures. I still think you are destined for great things but with a caveat. You must come clean now. You must own up to your catastrophic COVID (PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic) mistakes. I know you were fooled, snowed, mislead, betrayed. I know you are a good man, not malevolent. But your continued praise of OWS and the mRNA vaccine are very wrong and reckless. There is no basis. People are being coerced wrongfully. Lives are at stake.

And Bobby Kennedy Jr., if confirmed as HHS Secretary, must also be unshackled and stand up for immediate recall (withdraw the EUAs and demand that FDA do this) and stop of all mRNA technology and gene vaccines in USA. All. Immediate. No moratorium, we seek full complete withdrawal from market. People are still getting this dangerous mRNA Malone vaccine because you POTUS Trump are praising it, organizations are still demanding it, and your administration, your campaign etc. silenced Bobby Kennedy Jr. Very wrongfully. He has made a serious mistake going silent. Acquiescing and not telling your administration to fuck off! That the CDC still recommends our infants and kids to get mRNA shots? How could you stand there Bobby Kennedy Jr., knowing what you know about the harms of mRNA vaccine on children? That they carry near statistical zero risk and do not need this death shot…What is there to keep you silent? You fought for children for the last decade so why silence now? You were shut down and it is reprehensible. There is no good reason for this.

Bobby Kennedy Jr., you have a duty to act once confirmed, as the Secretary of HHS. To safeguard the public and it can ONLY come with immediate withdrawal (RECALL and you at HHS and FDA can RECALL) of all mRNA technology and products from market in USA. If POTUS Trump moves to constrain you, then I implore you to resign. Deaths will occur and are happening and massive harms. They will be placed at your feet Bobby Jr. Protect your legacy.

But let me be clear:

Your OWS, POTUS Trump, your lockdowns, school closures, business closures saved not ONE life, not one, no mask worked, it killed many Americans. COVID policies under you failed! Killed! You are wrong, very wrong to continue to praise it as a success and whomever is telling you to do this is lying to you and fucking you.

The OWS shielding lunatic lockdowns and school closures and the non-sterilizing non-neutralizing (did not stop infection, replication, or transmission) mRNA vaccines were not successful, and in fact did cause unbelievable unprecedented harms and deaths, while at the same conferring absolutely no upsides, no benefits. Nothing. Shewed only towards harms.

Sir, in all respects, Operation Warp Speed (OWS) was NO success. It was a full failure, a disaster. It was your OWS and so you are to blame. For all the harms and deaths and it is you who must come clean, stand up and take responsibility! Now! It is time Sir that you stop this insanity praising OWS and the deadly mRNA vaccine. You have no medical, clinical, scientific, data, or any type of evidence to underpin your praise. It is non-sensical and ridiculous and very dangerous. Reckless, and your advisors are placing you in an untenable position. The public is not stupid. I am actually disappointed in you Sir, someone I deeply admire. Yet it is not too late.

But again, I will not be silenced.

Truth is Sir, that not one life was saved by the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer, Moderna, Sahin et al. mRNA transfection gene LNP platform shot. Not one. The data is bullet proof.

The mRNA vaccine experiment has failed, a disaster and it has killed far too many Americans. No more ‘2nd generation’ or ‘new and improved’ mRNA shots talk. That is a deadly disaster. No more of this mRNA and for nothing. It must be removed from market NOW, POTUS Trump. I implore you! I beg you! Do the right thing! You are harming people by your words and actions now! By your words of ‘beautiful vaccines’. Stop! It is time you did the right thing! Whoever is telling you to say these things are subverting you! The public will not stand much longer for this madness. And you must unshackle Bobby Kennedy Jr., let him speak and tell the truth. I trust Bobby Jr. But his silence is devastating. Outrageous. Who decided this?

How could you still today POTUS Trump not know that the OWS lockdowns killed so many and failed and that the Malone Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine has failed and has killed so many? How come? Something does not make sense and I want you to explain to the nation. I still trust you. I do. But the time is now to do the right thing!

I however, will not cup balls for a job with you Sir, and I will not be silenced, sorry POTUS Trump, you are flat wrong about success of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines…I cannot be paid off, no quid pro quo for me, though my fight against OWS and the mRNA vaccine and my work for Trump costed me significantly in terms of being canceled and income destroyed…I lost2 jobs when the companies told me plain because you worked for Trump, we cannot keep you…but this was the war I signed up for and will continue and do it again! It was I who marched with James Topp across Canada, stood outside parliament in Ottawa with Canadian truckers as Trudeau tried to arrest me, rode with the US truckers (thanks Pierre) etc.

It was I who wrote those seminal papers for Jeff Tucker at AIER and Brownstone…it was my natural immunity paper that set the stage for the fight against the mRNA vaccine as conferring better immunity than natural immunity…I was told by insiders now that I will be passed over for Trump 2.0 because I will not stfu, I will not be silenced as many in the Freedom Movement have been in order to get jobs, asses puckered up prostrated…sinful in their sell out.

See link here of one of my speeches on the lockdowns and mRNA vaccines, tens of thousands in attendance:

They have told me ‘Paul, shut up, do not say OWS and lockdowns failed or that the mRNA vaccine did not save lives, for they will not touch you…Trump world will be angry…you are messing with the 3rd rail’…

To that, I show them this for it is them who are fucking the American people AGAIN with a game, they are children who are playing in an adult game, and they will learn in 2026 at the polls, COVID lockdowns and the OWS failure and the deadly mRNA will feature:

though I was the person with a select few e.g. McCullough, Risch, Ladapo, Urso who started the anti-COVID Freedom Fight 5 years ago, against the lockdowns, most today are Johnny come Latelys who have pimped on our work to gain riches, and spew our data and science…we welcome that, most do not have our expertise yet pretend. We chuckle. We again welcome it however, and we will all ride in battle together. No problem. Many mean well.

Let me clear, the Trump 2.0 picks so far for SG, NIH, FDA are a joke, thin on expertise, have not done the work, are not the type of experts needed now, were not in the trenches, are not part of the Freedom Movement and are not the most capable to lead those agencies. It is not that they did not do the work, they actually are not qualified. This is like the gong show now. The health picks are the gong show. This is about FOX, clicks, likes, followers, not in any way about merit and capability.

When people like me were waging full battles, they were silent. They, these health agency picks have been flat wrong on many of the key issues re COVID and have been ambivalent and vacillated on the key issues. I have to be honest. The SG pick is outrageous given the nominee’s positions on lockdowns, masks, the vaccines. This is a joke. We are concerned and I do support RFK Jr. I am waiting for him and POTUS Trump to call out in hour one of being sworn in on January 20th 2025, for the full removal of all mRNA technology products, vaccines, all. We need no more studies or meetings, no white paper, no more bullshit talks, nothing like that, no more silence, for then we know we will be in a game and being played as fools.

Bobby Kennedy Jr. was clearly silenced and this is outrageous, devastating, terrible and a loss to Americans. No excuse Trump world and Bobby Jr. you should have told them to fuck off! You lost lots of credibility and now your back is against the wall.

So come on Bobby Jr., over to you to be the leader and decision maker we know you are! Stand up, unshackle yourself. You will have a hard time explaining to those who took the shot since your silence, and got harmed, why you were silent, when you knew that OWS and the mRNA vaccine killed. And prior railed against these.

Again, I respect you Bobby Jr. and demand you to now stand up and be unsilenced! Talk the truth about OWS and the mRNA vaccine, tell POTUS Trump he is flat wrong, and the vaccines saved not one life for you know it.