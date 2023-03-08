‘Prospective cohort study enrolled students aged 13-18 years from two schools, who received the second dose of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

enrolled 314 participants; of these, 13 participants were lost to follow-up, leaving 301 participants for analysis.

The most common cardiovascular signs and symptoms were tachycardia (7.64%), shortness of breath (6.64%), palpitation (4.32%), chest pain (4.32%), and hypertension (3.99%). One participant could have more than one sign and/or symptom.

Seven participants (2.33%) exhibited at least one elevated cardiac biomarker or positive lab assessments.

Cardiovascular manifestations were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia or palpitation to myopericarditis. Myopericarditis was confirmed in one patient after vaccination. Two patients had suspected pericarditis and four patients had suspected subclinical myocarditis.’

