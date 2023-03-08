Do not forget Mansanguan et al.'s study on the Cardiovascular Manifestations of Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Adolescents; Cardiovascular manifestations found in 29% of Thai students aged 13-18 yrs
Cardiovascular manifestations ranged from tachycardia or palpitation to myopericarditis; tachycardia (7.6%), shortness of breath (6.6%), palpitation (4.3%), chest pain (4.3%), hypertension (3.9%)
‘Prospective cohort study enrolled students aged 13-18 years from two schools, who received the second dose of the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
enrolled 314 participants; of these, 13 participants were lost to follow-up, leaving 301 participants for analysis.
The most common cardiovascular signs and symptoms were tachycardia (7.64%), shortness of breath (6.64%), palpitation (4.32%), chest pain (4.32%), and hypertension (3.99%). One participant could have more than one sign and/or symptom.
Seven participants (2.33%) exhibited at least one elevated cardiac biomarker or positive lab assessments.
Cardiovascular manifestations were found in 29.24% of patients, ranging from tachycardia or palpitation to myopericarditis. Myopericarditis was confirmed in one patient after vaccination. Two patients had suspected pericarditis and four patients had suspected subclinical myocarditis.’
SOURCE:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36006288/
Our findings in the same age group were consistent with the much larger study that you cite. Chest pain and other symptoms in all COVID-vaccinated high school athletes, none in the un-vaccianted cohort.
https://colleenhuber.substack.com/p/student-athletes-perform-worse-than
Attacking our children is purely evil. Those who perpetrated this farce need to atone for their actions!