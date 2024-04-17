USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.

See how the US military under Biden and Obama treated this soldier who did not want to take the as we know, deadly COVID vaccine…

The video shows the military’s treatment of USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.

Critical Medications Every American Can Have On Hand (Including Ivermectin) – And How To Get Them Prescribed

The video shows Lance Castle being extracted from his cell.

Lance Castle was dubbed an “insider threat,” given 60 days pre-trial confinement (missed the birth of 1st born), and sent to a court martial to stand trial on 5 UCMJ Charges.

Via Mark Charles Bashaw, a medical professional, who was the first man convicted by a special court-martial in May 2022 for violating orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Bashaw, a father of three, was also found guilty of failing to wear a mask indoors.

Joe Biden's Military Can't Reach Recruiting Quota - Then This Video Emerges | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft

Bashaw continues to expose the truth about the military COVID mandates that ruined thousands of lives and injured hundreds of soldiers, sailors and Marines.’

Lance Castle was found NG or “Not Guilty” of all charges against him.

Joe Biden's Military Can't Reach Recruiting Quota - Then This Video Emerges | The Gateway Pundit | by Jim Hoft

“NG” is NOT GUILTY Made up bullshit! This Commander and Group Commander should see the inside of a jail cell! Tyrants! There needs to be an immediate congressional investigated on the entire Mission Support Group Command at Cannon AFB, New Mexico in regards to the unlawful actions… pic.twitter.com/zAOb9LwYV3 — Mark Charles Bashaw (@MCBashaw) April 7, 2024

Here are the charging documents.

E-5 Lance Castle was labeled an “insider threat” for not taking the mandatory COVID vaccine – a dangerous vaccine that did not even prevent the transmission of the disease.

page 2



Mark Charles Bagshaw released this video after he was convicted for not taking the COVID vaccine. He is a religious man.