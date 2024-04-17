Do you want to join a US military where you are told you're the white enemy? And can't get a promotion unless you're a "Person of color" or a freak? The left wing terrorists did what we didn't
think was ever possible to the US military, the fiercest fighting force in the world, now full of trannies and woke nutjobs who abuse fellow officers; case in point see here, USAF Senior Airman Castle
USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.
See how the US military under Biden and Obama treated this soldier who did not want to take the as we know, deadly COVID vaccine…
The video shows the military’s treatment of USAF Senior Airman Lance Castle, a service member who refused the mandatory CV-19 vaccine.
The video shows Lance Castle being extracted from his cell.
Lance Castle was dubbed an “insider threat,” given 60 days pre-trial confinement (missed the birth of 1st born), and sent to a court martial to stand trial on 5 UCMJ Charges.
Via Mark Charles Bashaw, a medical professional, who was the first man convicted by a special court-martial in May 2022 for violating orders to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. Bashaw, a father of three, was also found guilty of failing to wear a mask indoors.
Bashaw continues to expose the truth about the military COVID mandates that ruined thousands of lives and injured hundreds of soldiers, sailors and Marines.’
Lance Castle was found NG or “Not Guilty” of all charges against him.
“NG” is NOT GUILTY
Made up bullshit! This Commander and Group Commander should see the inside of a jail cell! Tyrants!
There needs to be an immediate congressional investigated on the entire Mission Support Group Command at Cannon AFB, New Mexico in regards to the unlawful actions… pic.twitter.com/zAOb9LwYV3
— Mark Charles Bashaw (@MCBashaw) April 7, 2024
Here are the charging documents.
E-5 Lance Castle was labeled an “insider threat” for not taking the mandatory COVID vaccine – a dangerous vaccine that did not even prevent the transmission of the disease.
page 2
Mark Charles Bagshaw released this video after he was convicted for not taking the COVID vaccine. He is a religious man.
UNITED STATES v 1LT MARK C. BASHAW #unalienablepower #defytrants pic.twitter.com/vSx69v4ZEZ
— Mark Charles Bashaw (@MCBashaw) April 7, 2024
So Senior Airman Castle didn't want an injection about which Japanese research has shown that "... marked increases in mortality rates of ... ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdowns." If knowledge is the same thing as justified true belief then Senior Airman Castle might have known that these injections would eventually be linked by research to increased cancer risk.
This may be why the Chinese eschewed these mRNA vaccines and refused to mandate them. They might not have wanted to risk injuring their troops and reducing capability.
"Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rates of all cancer and some specific types of cancer, namely, ovarian cancer, leukemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic, and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of SARS- CoV-2 mRNA-LNP vaccine. These particularly marked increases in mortality rates of these ERα-sensitive cancers may be attributable to several mechanisms of the mRNA-LNP vaccination rather than COVID-19 infection itself or reduced cancer care due to the lockdowns."
Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan
Miki Gibo • Seiji Kojima • Akinori Fujisawa • Takayuki Kikuchi • Masanori Fukushima
Published: April 08, 2024. DOI: 10.7759/cureus.57860. Peer-Reviewed