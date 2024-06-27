Documents show that Biden Officials (headed by United States assistant secretary for health RACHEL LEVINE) moved to Remove Age Limits for Trans Surgery...why would they do that?
Why would these people be placing our youth, our children at such risk? Are these people insane? What is the value added of this to a society? Most teens etc. become SUICIDAL after trans surgery, fact
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
One is that there is a mass depopulation effort so sterilizing people at a young age helps with that greatly. Second is that there is great financial incentive to have as many people go through medical transition. Third is that there are WPATH members that have a fetish for performing gender transition on minors and I don't doubt some in the Biden administration share in that depravity.
To open the doors to pedophilia and always remember, psychological disorders are definitely contagious. They lead to cult mentalities.