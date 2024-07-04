Donaldos Magnus Trumpos, 45, BOOM BOOM! Haymakers now, Trump dropping MOABS, take a listen: para "Biden is gone he is quitting, I got him out" “Now we have Kamala. She’s
so fucking bad” "She is so pathetic"..."I kicked that pile of crap out"...Oh how I love 45 & this candor, yes, big STONES DONALDOS, not no pink pu**y hat wearing freak men, slapped around,
NO, we want church-bell stones men & women now…brave strong people…
Things are bad, Biden INC…Obama and Biden, Bush before…these people did this, flooded America with 3rd world illegal scum, bottom-dwelling medieval beasts, fecal matter, 6th century animals…fucked America up real good, now we have Obama’s peoples all over USA…raping, killing, going to start bombing and stabbing soon…oh yes, we have France Bataclan type terror attacks coming to a neighborhood near you in USA due to Biden and Obama…thank them…people he Obama, likes, who he flooded USA with…Tasfeen Malik type…remember her, his girl…San Berdino jihadist islamist and her islamic husband Farook…see how many Americans they killed…?
Listen to Trump:
johnny maga on X: "“Now we have Kamala. She’s so f—king bad” Trump is hilarious dude 😭 https://t.co/vxwfWNamRs" / X
https://x.com/i/status/1808504862386049227
