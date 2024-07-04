NO, we want church-bell stones men & women now…brave strong people…

Things are bad, Biden INC…Obama and Biden, Bush before…these people did this, flooded America with 3rd world illegal scum, bottom-dwelling medieval beasts, fecal matter, 6th century animals…fucked America up real good, now we have Obama’s peoples all over USA…raping, killing, going to start bombing and stabbing soon…oh yes, we have France Bataclan type terror attacks coming to a neighborhood near you in USA due to Biden and Obama…thank them…people he Obama, likes, who he flooded USA with…Tasfeen Malik type…remember her, his girl…San Berdino jihadist islamist and her islamic husband Farook…see how many Americans they killed…?

Listen to Trump:

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092