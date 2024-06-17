Some beasts you kill, outright, take them out…he is one. IMO, once it is shown definitive he committed this crime. Some people lose their right to live in a civil world…we help them, we send them away.

‘A candlelight vigil takes place Thursday night in Venice in memory of the woman who was brutally attacked and died after being in a coma from the assault two months ago along the Venice Canals.

Sarah Alden, 53, was one of two women attacked, sexually assaulted and beaten Saturday April 6. Both women were left unconscious after the attacks and Alden remained in a coma since the attack and was taken off life support on May 24.

Alden, a Massachusetts resident, was a mother of two sons and was in the process of moving to Venice when the attack occurred.’

