Don't you worry, you sick perverted 'WOKE' parents, don't you fuss your perverted heads, you can still get your kids enrolled in upcoming DRAG transgender camps, hell, if Suzie is 7, she is in! see
links below to register and the advertisement! go have a blast, your perverted parents, you reckless parents!
https://tickets.carouseltheatre.ca/TheatreManager/1/login?event=0
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I blame the parents for this - if NO ONE showed up for these despicable shows, they would stop eventually. What in the world are parents thinking exposing their kids to this?????
WTH is going on... it’s like a snowball rolling down hill, gathering speed and humanity is the target!😡,