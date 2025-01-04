Dr. James Thorp MD, obstetrician/gynecologist and maternal fetal medicine physician (44 years)states support for Dr Mary Talley Bowden with regards to the CORRUPT Medical Industrial Complex (MIC)
see this X post by Thorp; I am a colleague of Thorp (we support TWC.health) and he is among one of the most principled soldiers out there (and he did serve in the US military in physician capacity)
It is times like these that we need Mr. Rogers to help us in battle for him to tell Pfizer and Moderna and BioNTech and Bourla and Sahin and Malone and Bancel and Kariko et al. just what he thinks about the coming ‘new and improved’ and ‘2nd generation’ mRNA transfection shots, the fake fraud PCR-manufactured out of NOTHING avian bird flu…I am guided by three themes (among many) from JJ Couey’s seminal work…RNA CANNOT PANDEMIC (basic biology), Intramuscular Injection is DUMB and TRANSFECTION is a Crime…simple, elegant HOME:
___
I support FLCCC. Love Spike Support
Thank you for sharing this! I am seeing this firsthand as a nurse who worked for 20 years in long-term care/skilled nursing facilities & during COVID plan-Demic. I’ve also seen it with the ridiculous premiums I have had to pay for my husband and I to have health insurance only to have a $13,000 family deductible for just the two of us… Never getting anything reimbursed to us, constantly paying out… The only solution for me was to completely leave the system, STOP taking the recommended vaccines, STOP paying the premiums, STOP believing in hospital systems with BIG names and to TRY to find a private practice physician , NOT affiliated with ANY hospital system, which is VERY difficult to do. Now if I only had a time machine and could go back to when my children were born in the early 90s, I WOULD NOT have them take A SINGLE ONE of these ridiculous vaccines that I “believed in” back in those days. And my oldest daughter, having a masters of Nursing degree from Johns Hopkins, had to suffer through their BRAINWASHING curriculum. Thank you God that she was already a nurse working during COVID, and was able to SEE for herself the lies- because when I tried to tell her what was happening, the medical industrial complex’s HOLD was SO DEEP into her brain, that I don’t think that she would’ve come around if she had not seen it with her OWN eyes.