Dr. Jay Couey was a key advisor behind the scenes to Bobby Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), his work informed RFK Jr. across COVID; RFK Jr. is the best nominee & MUST be confirmed, I support fully! Dr. Janette
Nesheiwat of FOX is a ridiculous terrible nomination & I do not support for Surgeon General, terribly inept for role, dangerous positions; I will hold my nose on Jay Bhattacharya & Marty Makary
Jay and Makary were on the fence and played a game on the vaccine and the OWS…I disagree with their positions as to the Malone et al. mRNA transfection vaccine but will hold my nose for personally good people and smart in their area of expertise…can do some good…not optimal for the NIH or FDA IMO for there are people like Ladapo, McCullough, Risch, Couey, Yeadon etc. who have been purer and bullet proof. Experts. But I will support. I would even lean to my Canadian colleague and friend Dr. Bridle. Giant. IMO and it may account for not much. My opinion, for my head is not up POTUS Trump’s ass like Berenson’s.
I support Trump and wish him huge success. Safety. He can end up on Rushmore based on what he does next with COVID and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. If he pushes this madness STARGATE with Ellison of mRNA and AI etc., if he continues to praise his failed OWS and mRNA vaccine that killed, then Rushmore will never happen!
And Canada is not for sale and will never be! Same as US is not for sale and never will be!
MAGA! But not the uncaring extreme insane MAGA where some show they are NOT thinking logically!
