They lied! It was all lies! All of COVID, from virus to vaccine! Dr. Jay Couey & Dr. Paul Elias Alexander discuss a DIFFERENT way of thinking; we are not saying they were wrong but they were NOT right

A different discussion with a follow up show coming this weekend. I find lots of what Jay says is interesting and valid and I wanted him to share. I do not think anyone is to ever be silence or censored and we must work to platform everyone who is in the battle and has something to say.

I find lots of what Jay says is very interesting (Jay is wicked smart) and valid and I wanted him to share. I do not think anyone is to ever be silence or censored and we must work to platform everyone who is in the battle and has something to say.

Same IMO for people like Dr. Yeadon, what a giant, brilliant intellect, people like Dr. Peter Breggin, Dr. Ramin Oskoui, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Harvey Risch etc.

It’s important to allow every voice to the table and you take what you think informs you. This is our discussion of ideas, to ask you to think a bit differently (add to your knowledge base) about what happened with this COVID fraud yet we are mostly on the same page. I find his information interesting and important to share.

We are not in a popularity game and who goes on which show and who gets plugs from who. We are in a death fight here and many of our soldiers, our people, were killed and people like me understand the fight. We wish to do something about it and Jay is a brother of mines, beautiful soul, genuine. Wicked smart. I know we are unpacking a thought that would scare many, many in the fight too. I expect push back and attacks but that’s ok. We are scientists.

A key message is all in this vaccine, all, knew it was a fraud day one based on what we are saying. It could never have worked. Not the way they told us. These are money making criminals.

But we are only scratching the surface and tabling up for you to think a bit. I know the implications are huge and our plan is to take you to the water’s edge. Lift the rock up and look below.

Justa little.

I am going to leave this video up a bit for you to watch this. My thinking has evolved working with the giant Drs. Peter McCullough and Risch and Oskoui.

We ask you to consider how devastating their actions were and how many deaths the COVID response caused and the fraud vaccine. For most of you, this may be shocking yet we spoke and met prior and decided about this presentation. Jay presented and I probed him to help unpack this issue that is a lot to think about.

Listen to how we are unpacking early treatment. I stand behind it but listen.

Why? Nothing worked! We will allow you to figure out how expansive that phrase is ‘nothing worked’ is, how encompassing. Nothing worked for it could NOT work! In other words, had we done NOTHING, far more people would have survived to the extent that the vast majority (90%) who died in the last 4 years died because of the lunatic specious deadly COVID response, the medical management of people (isolation, sedation with paralytics midazolam, propofol, diamorphine, fentanyl, lorazepam etc.), denial of needed antibiotics, dehydration, DNR orders, Remdesivir, ventilator etc.).

Based on our evolved thesis and we are trying to flesh this out more! So a work in progress but I felt so critical to share information and not to go around giving talks for we have to include you in the discussion each step and be open and transparent.

I just wanted you to hear JJ…

So here is part one of our discussion that you will be part of as we flesh it out more. Listen to how I am unpacking it for we want to get there slowly as to not create an uproar. The key is not to claim who is right or wrong and what is working and what is not. Key is to open minds and share what we are thinking and help you consider other issues as to ‘what’ happened. Lockdowns killed and the vaccine killed and those linked to the vaccine all the way knew it could not have worked and we present why it could not have worked, that is for sure. The ‘why’ we will get to but for now we are trying to pin down the ‘what’ really happened.

This is the raw video.

https://rumble.com/v40v96y-2023-03-18-michael-yeadon-and-paul-alexander-live-brief-twitch1768771940.html

https://rumble.com/c/GigaohmBiologicalArchive

https://rumble.com/v40t1d7-2023-03-16-paul-elias-alexander-quick-takes-live-16-mar-2023-brief-twitch17.html