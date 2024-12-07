Couey goes far here and gets personal, and you can’t help but love the guy and respect him more!

he is basically saying that RFK Jr. has been misdirected and that they had to take Couey off the battlefield so to speak…shut him up…by not letting his voice be heard, the real voice and real facts…

and Malone is front and center of that.

that the plan was to ensure that we could not usefully speak out. Couey, I, Yeadon, Breggin et al.

that RFK Jr. today, today, may not yet understand the extent to which mass formation and some form of hypnosis was used on him for a decade and that Malone is central to this OP, and has played him and confused him and misdirected him when Kennedy Jr. is the good guy in this yet essentially MISDIRECTED and shut down and now completely shut down after ending his campaign.

in other words, the BAD guys got to his ear. with all his good intentions. Confused him.

SILENCED.

that they pulled off the greatest coup within the 2 greatest coups. shutting down RFK Jr. Who thinks he is in control of his narrative, but they have taken it over now?

thing is, I do think RFK Jr. is legit, a good guy, fundamentally a good American and seeks to do good. Loves nation, flag. Not a bad guy. I am not interested in his personal issues, and he is not up for running the US military.

hhhmmm

Did I just say that?

anyway, what say you? does this make sense?

Couey is staggering and lots of what he says have been in my mind.

what Couey says is staggering and makes you realize the depth of the fraud of COVID.…Couey in essence was SHUT down, he was tied up and when you listen to him you realize how BIG and elaborate the plan was and is…to deceive us and mislead Americans and the world. In bringing this mRNA gene vaccine and at the core of brining it was and is Robert Malone…we suspected that he was a plant. real controlled opposition but worse than that…worse…far worse…in essence sent in to advance a lie if a narrative, to completely confuse you, to make you feel he was on your side against the mRNA vaccine that he is part of bringing, yet sole purpose being to help in the cover up and to shut the dissenters down by sowing division and fear with threats and law suits and in effect, destroyed the Freedom Movement and tied up and shut down the Freedom Movement media that was supposed to be independent…

bottom line, it was and is all a lie…all of it and Couey is central to the lie they pulled…but a good guy, and he is telling us what we are up against.

to help initially advance the lab leak that was not true as we were told…

that it was all a hoax to shut down and misdirect the ‘REAL’ truth tellers like a Couey and I…

I would go one step further, I too was central to the lie, used in a lie due to my intellect, desire to serve, to help save lives, to want to know, to want to inform, my smarts and voice and boldness and fearlessness…to cover up some good people who were doing some bad things…that they did not even know was bad…so to speak…and you must read my white spaces. I would even say some do not and did not know they were part of a deadly and an elaborate scheme to bring a fake pandemic and fraud deadly mRNA gene injection.

Their primary plan was to keep people like Couey and me silent, quiet. In different ways but to ensure we go after certain folk and NOT certain folks. And we can see it now again, where people who even were not as outspoken as Couey and I are now even further silenced…have gone silent…for jobs.

That Couey needed to ‘keep quiet because good things come to those who wait’…

An elaborate plan.

hhhmmm

It is sinister beyond words!

Certainly. We said that day one!

read the captions in the video stills below…as a primer…

Couey:

'‘these people are part of some weird network…we are not anywhere near where these people thought we would be…these people are a coordinated group of liars…this was part of an elaborate plan to place me behind CHD”

Video link here:

___

