Oskoui (RIP he fell before we got here and he sure loved POTUS Trump), these types, who have been clear and said the right things and acted correctly and fought against the deadly Malone Kariko Sahin et al. mRNA gene injection; we did not play with words, we did not sit on the fence, we did not cup, no, we laid it down, that the mRNA vaccine was deadly and must be stopped…Ladapo was CLEAR, he called for a stop, hard stop and NOW, he said now, no more, and boy did I admire him and while we are friends and I have broken bread with him and admire him, it grew stronger for I realized he was the real deal…so I wait, I can hardly contain myself in excitement for if there is one person who should be tapped and should lead these US health agencies and help reform them and clean them of the corruption and filth, it is Ladapo, PhD and MD Harvard, very skilled. DeSantis best be prepared for he is going to lose him. I must confess, I felt Ladapo was going to be tapped Surgeon General or FDA head or NIH head or CDC head, I even felt HHS Secretary, yet I am very happy with Bobby Jr. as head of HHS and he has others to advise him. It is in the advisors that leaders get the real input. So I am in full support of Bobby Jr. for he is very smart (reads broad and deep and a equips himself quickly) and I think has the tools to lead HHS and clean it up.

But boy oh boy, I am dissapointed Ladapo did not get tapped prior, but I sit waiting for what is to come for he was clear, the deadly Malone mRNA vaccines must be stopped and no reason to give them, no one save myself and a few others have been as clear on the national and international scene. For that, Ladapo must be given a leadership role to fix all the wrongs of the deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS) lockdown, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine, and to help reshape US healthcare going forward.

This stack too in in memory of my friend Ramin Oskoui:

Here I sit with Ramin at one of his favorite Mexican restaurants in Washington, DC…

Ramin Oskoui and I at one of our dinners (taken actually not too long ago) in his favourite Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC, this is not long ago (I drove from New York with family); we did this every 2-3 weeks when I was in DC and after and also a favourite arabic restaurant (or Moroccan); he idolized McCullough and Risch, always wanted me to get us to go to DC for some conference so he could meet McCullough in person, I was working on it; and he stepped back from FOX appearances with us as part of Laura’s Medicine Chest crew as folk in his medical board told him (he explained to me) that if you stopped appearing on FOX (how much he adored Laura Ingraham for her smarts and honesty, he would tell me stories and showed me the deep admiration) and speaking out against lockdowns and the vaccine & writing papers with Alexander and Risch and McCullough (he was co-author on many of my AIER and Brownstone papers), they would ease up on going after his licence etc. It was crazy what he was enduring behind the scenes for his advocacy against the COVID shot, lockdowns, and for treatment. Oh they were terrorizing him yet he was slapping them back with pure science and evidence (I was part of his legal fight and so was Risch and I think Smith, a couple others he reached out to so as to help him with the science for his case) but it had an effect on him.

This was a great American, this was why I was in the fight, for he would consel me and guide me and tee me up and he was so adept on the data, I would send him things and he would have it too…he loved McCullough, he told me ‘thats the real deal and wondered to me how McCullough got the energy’.

Above all, he Oskoui, worshiped his family, his 2 daughters. He was so proud of them. His wife, and his bees. But this is and was one of the most connected well-known people in US government and I argue for all the good things.

I wrote this algorithm on who should have lead FDA, NIH, CDC etc. in the past under Trump…