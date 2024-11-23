By Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Dr. Marty Makary, a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University who's made controversial claims about Covid, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Makary is the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins, according to the university’s website. He also served in leadership at the World Health Organization Patient Safety Program and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, which is part of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. He's also served as a public adviser to Paragon Health Institute, a conservative health care think tank, and regularly appears on Fox News.

"FDA has lost the trust of Americans, and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator. The Agency needs Dr. Marty Makary, a Highly Respected Johns Hopkins Surgical Oncologist and Health Policy Expert, to course-correct and refocus the Agency," Trump said on Truth Social.

"He will work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to, among other things, properly evaluate harmful chemicals poisoning our Nation's food supply and drugs and biologics being given to our Nation's youth, so that we can finally address the Childhood Chronic Disease Epidemic," Trump said.

The position requires Senate confirmation. As FDA commissioner, Makary would be responsible for regulating and overseeing drugs, food, medical devices and other products, such as tobacco and cosmetics.

Makary has made some controversial statements in the past, particularly about the pandemic. He said that the federal government was the “greatest perpetrator” of misinformation during the pandemic.

He was a proponent of natural immunity, saying it was "at least" as effective or even better than immunity provided by vaccines, ignoring the risk of infections. He also argued the nation would reach herd immunity by April 2021.

He’s claimed that myocarditis, a rare heart condition, is more common after Covid vaccination than after a Covid infection, a claim which has been debunked by several studies.