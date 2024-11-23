Dr. Marty Makary chosen as FDA Commissioner...a Johns Hopkins surgeon; will work under Robert F. Kennedy; IMO, this is way better than Hahn who served as FDA lead in Trump's first administration, who
regulated MODERNA and Pfizer and then Hahn took a big high paid job at MODERNA; Hahn helped damage POTUS Trump term 1.0 with a devastating fraud COVID response I appeared on FOX with Makary
President-elect Donald Trump on Friday nominated Dr. Marty Makary, a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University who's made controversial claims about Covid, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Makary is the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins, according to the university’s website. He also served in leadership at the World Health Organization Patient Safety Program and is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, which is part of the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. He's also served as a public adviser to Paragon Health Institute, a conservative health care think tank, and regularly appears on Fox News.
"FDA has lost the trust of Americans, and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator. The Agency needs Dr. Marty Makary, a Highly Respected Johns Hopkins Surgical Oncologist and Health Policy Expert, to course-correct and refocus the Agency," Trump said on Truth Social.
"He will work under the leadership of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to, among other things, properly evaluate harmful chemicals poisoning our Nation's food supply and drugs and biologics being given to our Nation's youth, so that we can finally address the Childhood Chronic Disease Epidemic," Trump said.
The position requires Senate confirmation. As FDA commissioner, Makary would be responsible for regulating and overseeing drugs, food, medical devices and other products, such as tobacco and cosmetics.
Makary has made some controversial statements in the past, particularly about the pandemic. He said that the federal government was the “greatest perpetrator” of misinformation during the pandemic.
He was a proponent of natural immunity, saying it was "at least" as effective or even better than immunity provided by vaccines, ignoring the risk of infections. He also argued the nation would reach herd immunity by April 2021.
He’s claimed that myocarditis, a rare heart condition, is more common after Covid vaccination than after a Covid infection, a claim which has been debunked by several studies.
Dr. Marty Makary during a screening of the HBO documentary film 'Bleed Out' in New York City, on December 12, 2018.Noam Galai / Getty Images for HBO file
In 2023, he also wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal criticizing the Biden administration's decision to recommend the Covid boosters for younger patients who are at lower risk. The idea that young, healthy people don't need additional Covid vaccines is now more widely accepted among the medical community.
If nominated and confirmed, Makary would potentially work under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Trump has picked for Secretary of Health and Human Services. The FDA is one of 13 agencies that falls under HHS’s purview.
The pick of Kennedy was heavily criticized by the medical and scientific community, given his controversial views when it comes to public health, including anti-vaccine activism.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
“He’s claimed that myocarditis, a rare heart condition, is more common after Covid vaccination than after a Covid infection, a claim which has been debunked by several studies.” Well Peter McCullough says the shots are far worse for the heart than that natural infection. What are these studies that you’re referencing?
Superficially, on paper, Makary appears to be a good choice. Now we wait to see if reality matches appearances. Interesting that this time around we should know quickly - within 6 months at most.