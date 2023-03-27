Dr. Mike Yeadon: Are *Severe* Respiratory Disease Pandemics Even Possible? “I don’t think severe respiratory infectious disease pandemics are possible. They’re not possible.” Dr. Mike Yeadon
Very serious infectious diseases tend to be self-limiting and we are getting to the place that there NEVER was a pandemic of a severe respiratory disease. I am on that page fully! Agree with Mike.
Get set for the next pandemic scam; learned of this from Mike Adams of Natural News: An "Avian Flu", HPAI H5N1 that alters neurology and behavior of mammals creating purportedly, a "zombie" condition. The lying whore media is pushing strong warnings of zombie bird flu crossing over to humans and spreading as a pandemic, leading to more lockdowns to prevent public protests against financial collapse. Mike interviews a Dr. Paul Cottrell who warns the "Avian Flu" is in fact a combination of SARS + HIV + Avian (H5N1), a chimeric bioweapon; the DoD made it and likely already released it, it's now spreading across North America. Meanwhile a drug called Peramivir is being stockpiled for the latest plandemic; it causes "side effects" such as confusion, cracked skin, red eyes, hallucinations, skin lesions in addition to psychosis and ataxia (loss of motor control). The plan is to treat the masses with peramivir, consequent side effects will be blamed on avian flu. (Sort of like AZT poisoning was blamed on HIV.) Fourteen vaccine manufacturers are gearing up for massive vaccine production for the "avian flu plandemic", and the WHO is directing vaxx supplies to poor black nations as part of their depopulation and genocide programs.
Is all this a load of ballocks? Mike is known for his hyperbole. We'll have to see. One thing we can be certain of: If it's true, the morons will swallow it whole. 🤔😳💩
https://www.brighteon.com/94aaf0b0-e4b3-40bf-812f-77df673cd566
Kinda’ hard NOT to agree with him. Or with Geert, Or with you