DR NAOMI WOLF & Sonia Elijah conduct a stunning interview on how mRNA technology (lipid nano particles platform) & mRNA vaccine devastates Women's Menstrual Cycles; excellent scholarship; please sup-
port both experts, excellent debate on what women are facing as to fertility, their own health and health of baby in utero post mRNA vaccine; as I said, Bourla, Malone, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko
et al. must be properly investigated in proper legal forums with proper judges and juries and under oath be made to answer as to their roles, what they knew as to safety, when, and why their work was not safety tested, why they remained silent for so long on so many key deadly mRNA issues and why they should not be placed in jail for deep time…
Please support Wolf and Elijah (2 remarkable soldiers in the fight) and I thank Naomi in joining me as we provide support to The Wellness Company (TWC):
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Sonia Elijah: Study Shows How MRNA Shots Ruin Women's Menstrual Cycles" (substack.com)
I have admired the depth and breadth of Sonia’s work for some time now as she is a technical giant…
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Blockbuster information !
Truth telling ladies !
We will be discovering the destruction that mRNA injections cause over the next 5, 10, 20 years. Meanwhile dozens more of these horrid poisons will be marketed for every virus and disease under the sun. Moderna just got another $176 million to develop more of this deadly crap. For all your mice out there, run for the hills.
Nothing is going to be done to stop the carnage. The DC Swamp is 110% on board with WHO taking over health care and creating endless pandemics. Otherwise, all 535 member would be screaming about the US surrendering its sovereignty to a group of un-elected murdering thugs. And all of them would be holding Plotkin's (the Godfather of untested vaccines) feet to the fire until he is burned up to his privates.