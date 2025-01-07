Dr. Paul Alexander telling Canadian MPs and Canadian senators directly what is/was happening with the fraud mRNA transfection vaccine soon as it was rolled out in 2021. Vaccinated are/were infected.
"it was never a pandemic of the unvaccinated, it always was a pandemic of the vaccinated"...Patrick, one of my subscribers shared this with me & I forgot this one, I did so many, I was with James Topp
Dr. Paul Alexander telling Canadian MP's senators etc. directly what is happening. The mRNA vaccine has failed, does not work and the vaccinated are becoming infected.
That is me alongside James Topp, veteran Canadian soldier (he marched across Canada in protest of the vaccine mandates etc.) and here was the march into Ottawa. We stopped for a drink of water.
Dr. Paul Alexander telling Canadian MP's senators etc. directly what is happening. The mRNA vaccine has failed, does not work and the vaccinated are becoming infected.
Dr. Paul Alexander telling MP's directly what is happening. The vaccinated are infected.
Dr. Paul Alexander telling MP's directly what is happening. The vaccinated are infected.
I do the same. The conservative party ask me to donate, I ignore that and ask them why they silent on the coved fraud, why doctors are fired for saving lives with safe medication. never in history of mankind such a thing happened. I can't be silent, very angry.
Dr. Paul on the right side of history.