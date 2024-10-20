Southeastern United States Under Attack (substack.com)’

Start here, support these 3 patriots, exceptional soldiers in our battle:

Diana West’s book American Betrayal is a must-read to understand the infiltration of our government by Communists and extreme Progressives starting in the Roosevelt era. Her immense knowledge, smooth logic, and intellectual courage seem to come so easily from her that we find ourselves learning in awe. We had the privilege of talking with Diana West about the forces that converge to create the disaster we are witnessing in the United States — Appalachia and now Florida with Hurricane Milton. The seeds of treachery have been planted and nurtured for decades and are now producing unimaginable disasters in the Southeast US. Further information relating to the impacts of the Milton and Helene hurricanes and the underlying reasons for the neglect are explored in our recent Substack reports:

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin

Untold potential for riches are there for the taking in the mountains of Appalachia. The Americans living in the mountains are the only barrier. Murder always happens for a reason.

Read full story

Dr. Peter and Ginger Breggin

As the Presidential Election approaches, two fundamentally opposed movements are colliding. In the history of elections, there has rarely been such a momentous collision — a battle that will impact our personal lives and the course of history. On the one side, there is the

Read full story

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter:

Find us at X— formerly known as Twitter: @GingerBreggin @AmericanMD Find us at our website: www.Breggin.com Find us at www.AmericaOutLoud.news

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)