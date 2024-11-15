Dr. Peter McCullough continues to issue the CLARION call of our time being the RECALL & stop of the Malone Bourla Bancel, Pfizer, Moderna et al. COVID mRNA technology gene vaccines, ALL; Trump MUST
focus on this and ensure he unleashes Kennedy Jr. to do his job day 1 which is to go back for full accountability on OWS and the ensure all linked to the deadly Malone et al. vaccine face legal conseq
-uences, examined properly in courts.
Excellent stack by McCullough, remaining a vanguard, refusing to be silenced for any job. This is why he was the leader of the anti-COVID OWS and mRNA movement, seeking to ensure American safety was first. I am proud to work with him.
mRNA gene-based products, all, the vaccines, all of it, has proven ineffective and unsafe and MUST be stopped. It is not a matter of ‘we are not taking your vaccines’, that is a separate debate. We are referring to deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine that is deadly and must be stopped. If this mRNA vaccine is covered up and powers at be move to get this sidelined, and power-hungry money hungry fraudsters are allowed no proper legal examination, then this would be the greatest hoax and death fiasco and scandal in US history under OWS.
Are they trying to confuse the public by conflating existing vaccines chicken and egg versus the deadly mRNA technology which is basically a bioweapon poison vaccine? Yes! Be warned. There is no accepting of mRNA vaccines. No amount of safety testing will make it safe. Count on me to be with McCullough and Couey et al. to be the vanguards for you and we need you standing with us and bringing your critical thinking to the table.
Brilliant words by McCullough:
‘Development on newer COVID-19 vaccines and combination products should be halted and government waste on COVID-19 vaccines should stop.’
‘COVID-19 Vaccine Recall Remains Top Public Health Priority
Dr. McCullough Reiterates Need to Keep Focus and Remove Public Health Threat’
‘By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH
One may have noticed in the last three months a new set of faces on the podcast scene that have distracted viewers onto public health concerns outside of the COVID-19 vaccine debacle.
Dr. McCullough appears on Real America’s Voice Live from Studio 6B and kept his consistent message the urgent need to recall the Emergency Use Authorized, not FDA licensed, mRNA and antigen based vaccines. The pandemic has wound down, the products are not popular, seldom used, and the medical community has gone silent on the disastrous campaign. They are not clinically indicated, medically necessary, nor are they safe or effective.
The public health and academic medical community must face the reality in data and real outcomes and capitulate with the federal government in a complete recall. Development on newer COVID-19 vaccines and combination products should be halted and government waste on COVID-19 vaccines should stop.’
___
