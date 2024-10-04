None of the current man made, gain-of-function viruses—SARS-CoV-2, Monkeypox, or avian influenza spread by casual contact in voting booths, pens, paper ballots, or computer screens. I told our hosts that the public should not be deterred by messaging from HHS, CDC, or other agencies that are determined to interfere with a fair election.’

I also tell what I just did re Malone and McCullough (in the title) for there is a back story to lots…and one of them is the one with McCullough. McCullough will never ever stand on a stage with Malone again, and Malone knows why. McCullough made a decision he will have zero to do with Malone. Malone attacked me when I stood against him when he attacked Breggins and moved to sue for 25 million$, when I defended Jane Ruby on his lawsuit and when I stood up for McCullough. When Dr. Katalin Karikó who got the NOBEL prize for the mRNA technology etc. and I wrote about it, he moved to smear me and came at me, especially when I shared Karikó’s words when she who worked with him on mRNA, where she said he was a fraud, and he threatened her. He then moved to slander and smear me. There is a record anytime he wishes to go legal and he did worse, he caused me serious threat risk with something he wrote in media that was a flat falsehood, a deliberate lie, and he knows and he knows he will always be in legal jeopardy with me due to that…and I had risk via some of his head up the ass followers who refuse to understand the con they were part of. Malone did bad things to good people, he is not ‘quiet innocent person’…he tried to hurt the real Freedom Fighters in COVID…he tried to destroy their names, their careers, and he uses, used lackies to do it. There are some like me who stood up to him and it remains so. He is nothing IMO but a fraud. A con fraud. I have zero regard, respect, fear of him. None. He is nothing but a made-up construct. Even the Freedom Fighter media fell for it, fell for the money, donor money and it is all so putrid about COVID. Revealed the underbelly of many people. The wicked, evil, sleazy, money-whorish ways.

People like McCullough, Thorp, Couey, Yeadon, Oskoui, Ladapo, Risch, Urso, Breggin, Vliet, Merritt, Sasha et al…disparate voices at times, very opinionated, but smart people. These IMO are good people. Stackers like 2nd Smartest Guy, AwakeNotWoke, Chief Nerd, SimmulationCommander, Midwestern Doctor, Kathleen Taylor, Milton Farrow, Lynn, TexBritta, Eleftherios Gkioulekas, Igor Chudov, Dave aka Geezermann, DUANE HAYES, Karen Kingston, The Vigilant Fox, Lioness of Judah Ministry, Clandestine etc…these are my heroes, real warriors…and many I have not mentioned…these are the ones needed to be recognized for the battle they wage.

McCullough says none of these fraud, made up viruses and pandemics can stop you from voting, will not be an issue at no voting booth come November 5th, even if CDC, FDA etc. lies and tells you otherwise. So, get out to vote and vote Trump up and down ticket, we need house and senate and push all your Christian and Evangelical friends out to vote. Voye your conscience, not what I say, you make your own mind up for your vision of Ameria, where you place value.

‘By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this September 26, 2024 interview I had with Real America’s Voice, Just the News hots Amanda Head and John Solomon.

We also reviewed the ill-advised child nasal and adult influenza vaccines. Both offer a poor risk to benefit proposition for a healthy individual. On a brighter note, The Wellness Company has emergency medical kits that allow you to have some medical freedom in a time where there has been a massive loss of confidence in the healthcare system.’

This stack above by McCullough (interview) that no fraud made-up Disease X or monkeypox or avian bird flu, all frauds, manufactured fake non-pandemics can shut down the election and MUST NOT deter you from voting, and reminds us too why we must avail ourselves of the therapeutics in the TWC’s kits…especially the spike detoxification bundle as offers some option (until proper clinical trial evidence emerges)…note I am not a firm believer in the spike re COVID virus (I am open to a analogous type toxin or poison (causing respiratory symptoms that did kill and harm higher-risk people) and multiple release points, no common source wet market or lab leak, I do not buy that entirely as there are many aspects of this that makes it impossible for COVID virus to have spread globally the way they told us, asymptomatic spread in this was a 100% lie and so then to me everything else)…

___

