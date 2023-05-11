Dr. Ramin Oskoui, MD, FOXHALL Cardiology, Washington, DC & Virginia, has passed away suddenly; my substack prior is below for he was a very dear friend; met with him routinely in Virginia & DC for
dinner; this was one of the greatest American heroes, he worked silently the last 1.5 years as the Medical Boards were after him, I know, I helped defend (I think Smith & Risch too); my HERO!
He knew the COVID vaccines were frauds and deadly, he sent his daughters overseas to ensure no College mandate would get them; he refused to take the shot and he told me one on one with family and some other DC friends present, that he never took any; he felt the mRNA technology was devastating and with the LNP complex, was a death shot on humans.
Very smart, very humanity laden, a true gentle giant of a man, I will miss him for we had just planned a dinner in the next 2 weeks in a favourite Mexican restaurant.
He is going to heaven!
I wanted to celebrate this great man again, great husband, great father, great American. He had a reach into the deepest bowels of Virginia and DC, unlike any other and he would tell me things that would happen in the government 2 days before it would, as if he was in the oval. He was known in the highest offices and respected.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My condolences on your loss. When we read of people dying suddenly we almost always assume that they took the Covid jabs. What is becoming alarming to me is what if these shots perhaps via shedding have raised the risk for EVERYONE at this point in time?
I’m beside myself with grief as Oskoui was a father figure to me. He was always on my side. Always helped me navigate life. He will be truly missed and a hole in my heart that no one will be able to fill.