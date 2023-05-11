Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
May 11, 2023

My condolences on your loss. When we read of people dying suddenly we almost always assume that they took the Covid jabs. What is becoming alarming to me is what if these shots perhaps via shedding have raised the risk for EVERYONE at this point in time?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
May 11, 2023

I’m beside myself with grief as Oskoui was a father figure to me. He was always on my side. Always helped me navigate life. He will be truly missed and a hole in my heart that no one will be able to fill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture