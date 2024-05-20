Nice stack by Naked Emperor (see below) and I used embedded photo (and some quotes):

Now, let me be clear, Redfield is one of the Trump prior Taskforce members that I met and worked with (e.g. Fauci, Redfield, Giroir, Hahn etc.) and I can say maybe among the best of the clown car…and Giroir (IMO the best, smartest)…the rest were inept idiots…but Redfield I love, a huge regard for him, but he is lying, deceiving, openly here on national media and I challenge him to interview with me (or someone other than inept now ‘covering his ass Cuomo with his brother Governor Andrew ‘Mr. Nipple rings’ Cuomo), and make that statement so that I/others can then ask him, Redfield, to show us the evidence. Don’t come now Bob after we have endured 3 fucking years of lies by Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. on this fraud deadly mRNA technology vaccine and hope you would talk truth and then you lie?

How could you lie like this?

Come on man!

I cannot say anything negative about Bob Redfield for he treated me with utmost respect in the Trump administration and especially technically and I respected him greatly, we had great discussions, I learnt lots from his input, yet I grew to know something; he knew, he saw, he also understood how much CDC was conspiring and fucking Trump, the CDC that he led, and daily…he saw that this was no public health response by the Task Force and that it was MAINLY a ‘political response’ and that they were taking orders from subversive elements all designed to fuck the response to make Trump wear a disaster by the election…and it unfolded that way…CDC was a main culprit in the POLITICAL response using their crooked inept pseudo-science MMWR reports to damage Trump’s response…Redfield knew the fraud…he knew what they were doing with the MMWR…yet he lacked to strength to punish them and fix it…and CDC malfeasants had their way…

even under him as head of CDC, he had no power to reign them in…those were part of the discussions, and I cannot say more…I still say all of those attacking him did not work with him in the situation…he is not a bad man…I think a good man, family man, God fearing man, Christian, and I judge based on what I grew to know…I really liked him and still do…I will work with him…if I had to…

we saw it daily, the undercutting of Trump by the Task Force, the deep state administrative state, the cabal, the media etc. and he could not stop it for even as CDC lead and on the Task Force, it was all the top CDC officials he came and met who ran things, and they were fucking Bob Redfield; Fauci and Birx were fucking Bob Redfield…it was a war daily…now put a pin in that for a moment…

what I really am saying is this, Redfield here, with all my admiration, is trying to play a game, he is trying to cover his ass with para ‘well, he always knew the vaccines were unsafe but no one will let him talk’…not so, if he meant HHS people…my boss (bosses) never shackled Bob and he was under threat from CDC internal, the FDA etc. but not HHS or at least my bosses…I think his hands were full with the fraud of CDC trying to keep things ‘looking’ normal in an abnormal response…he had to contend with the CDC fucking up the first tests as you recall, where they put out a botched diagnostic test that had US flying blind for 4-5 weeks as the ‘whatever’ it was seeded across the US…CDC costed lives and fucked America in the first 2 months with its ineptness and corruptness…

yet Redfield is saying the vaccine was harmful NOW yet also saying it saved lives…

are you fucking kidding me Bob? this is pure utter bullshit, and it is here I part ways with Bob Redfield who I admire and respect.

Bob, you are being untruthful, basically lying by saying the vaccine saved lives. There is no evidence anywhere of this but wishful thinking and CYA. You had national media television, and you blew it for now people do not trust you even more.

You cannot show us ONE case, one case that benefitted, where a life was saved, that is a lie, Bob. And I love you man, but I am calling you out…don’t go on national tv and talk that fuck again…I challenge you to show us one case.

Bob, these is no evidence, none, ZERO, not one case that you can show us, prove to anyone, except that the FDA or Pfizer and NIH and fraud doctors told you this, and you are repeating it without proof, that the vaccine saved ONE life! Not one! And don’t bring those highly corrupt sub-optimal research methodology pharma published garbage studies (largely weak confounded short duration observational studies) plagued with residual confounding, healthy vaccinee effect bias, lack of control for natural immunity, lack of control for co-morbidities (severe baseline imbalances), lack of control for early treatment use etc. Don’t bring that shit to someone like me Bob, bring real evidence if you can.

For that statement to Cuomo was a blatant lie and shame on you! I have defended you for near 4 years now for I think you are worth defending but don’t come now after we were harmed by this vaccine and talk that crap to the public (that the vaccine saved lives) who KNOW better.

Which life Bob?

Dr. Redfield, to say that the COVID vaccine saved lives is being disingenuous and you are actually deceiving the public STILL and lying. It is either you man up, come clean, and be straight up and stop fucking with us with this double speak, we get that from people like Malone with every piece of shit he utters.

Naked’s stack (see below): ‘He then went on to tell the NewsNation audience that when he tried to suggest there were significant side effects from the vaccines, he got cancelled.’ This is true but not from HHS, he means the Task Force colleagues and media etc. He should have stood up with people like me as I was being hammed in HHS and in US government (with Atlas) yet I was pounding them on the inside at HHS and NIH. Fauci and Birx detested me for I was raining hell on them as I realized they were fucking Trump royally.

Redfield and Naked:

‘Whilst repeating the same mantra of ‘these were important vaccines’ and ‘saved a lot of lives’, the former CDC Director suggests that they were only necessary for the most vulnerable and over 65s. For everybody else, they weren’t critical, he continued.’

Wrong again Bob, the COVID vaccine was necessary for NO ONE…not even elderly. Not even if you told me they were properly informed consented (and no one ever was in the entire world explained the benefits vs the harms of the vaccine). NO ONE needed the vaccine. That is wishful thinking in that statement above and again, this is bullocks talk and you as former CDC Director know better than that. 3 fucking years ago Bob you could have spoken out, 3 years ago. Thanks now, but you come late and playing a game double speaking. You should have now stated para ‘the vaccine did not work, is harmful and did not save lives’…these are the facts, not the gobbly gook double speak crap you told Fredo…you make matters worse, and the public is still seeking one of you people to speak the truth.

