Redfield will come to learn this was circulating way before that. Or he is pointing you in that direction now? Not one release IMO of pathogen, likely also not one strain or variant. Lots we are still piecing together. But at least they are beginning to go back in time for as I said, this was around at least 2 years before Jan 2020.

I will not disparage Redfield, I had the fortune of working with him and can say a very decent man, God fearing. Very wrong on masks etc. Had many serious debates with him, good meetings with others. I felt he was wrongly disparaged in the press. People may have their own views. He had serious issues to handle at CDC as they subverted his moves to run the agency and he was weak. He failed to take the sweeping steps needed to gut the CDC and CDC went on throughout the pandemic to hurt America. Americans died due to CDC. I know, I was there. I fought them and the record is there. When Redfield would not say it, I said it to the highest levels in HHS, WH etc. “fire them all”. I was despised up and down CDC save for Redfield.

I always felt they were all a bunch of clowns, inept clowns, stupid, on that Task Force. Save Giroir, very bright, did most work to save AMERICA from CDC’s disaster of a test rollout that had US flying blind for 5 weeks in the start, as we had no idea where any virus was and also, Redfield. Very weak, but a good person. But the rest, idiots. Subverting Trump. Redfield was weak and not capable IMO, but was not subverting Trump. Not Giroir. The rest were.

Bottom line, it was used to subvert a US election.