Why not those four, from among them? What about Ben Carson?

IMO, she is not qualified to hold this top position and lacks the gravitas and the depth and breath. I think that her positions during COVID were very problematic and concerning. I found her to be outside of the hard-core science and evidence. I think she is more of a FOX personality doctor, like Oz. I do not know who advocated for this and this is one nomination I question seriously. I think if this goes through it will downgrade the office of SG and tell us that it is not merit based. That these positions are pure political favours and not merit based and after the dimwit ding dong dolt moron Murthy under Biden and Adams under Trump for prior SGs, we needed steep gravitas and intellect and acumen here and someone male or female who spoke sense to the actual COVID science.

Nasheiwat does not, lacks the clarity and status and authority given COVID statements, I am sorry. This is my opinion. This is not in the best interest of the public health of USA.

The people named above have that ‘authority’ after 5 years of madness.

Is this a game? The health and well-being of Americans has become a game? A game show? Remember the nutcase Chronister who jailed the priest for giving mass? Thank God he withdrew his name for he could not pass. Who the hell made that nomination? Do they think Americans are assholes?

I would like someone to tell me what were the qualifications focused on to make this nomination?

She Nasheiwat stated this:

"We have many vaccines in existence that treat a variety of non-life threatning diseases but to have a COVID vaccine, i.e. a Pfizer or Moderna mRNA that will actually save you from dying is a gift from God."

This on Ladapo: “You can’t ‘Make America Florida’ with a Surgeon General who’s an anti-Florida COVID Tyrant.”

There are reports of her praising Facebook for censoring and also advocating for face mask of children.