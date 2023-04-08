Dr. Thomas Sowell, that giant, is invoked by John Leake (crime investigator and partner to Dr. Peter McCullough) as he discusses Sowell's 'CONSTRAINED' versus UNCOSNTRAINED' to describe behavior; IMO
what Leake does here & what Sowell did was describe key difference between a CONSERVATIVE & DEMOCRAT; the former believes we MUST work to solve our problems, the latter wants tax $ programs to fix it
One asks that you dig inside you, accept the flaws in life and imperfections, that we are not all equal, that man is flawed with imperfections, and that we try and keep trying to improve lots, that yes, there must not be impediments, but there be opportunities etc. and you get in life what you put in; the latter thinks that all of life’s problems can ONLY be solved by a program, a government program with your tax money, ONLY that way can problems and life’s challenges be solved. Nothing from the individual. Everyone is to blame for the problems, and this is the core thinking of the left and democrats. ‘It is your fault’ I am in this situation. There is no personal responsibility and the quest is to get your money to fix their problems.
Leake in a brief essay, weaves beautiful magic. Again.
This is my opinion and I thank John for poking my thoughts on this.
When Sowell leaves this world, the world will shrink. He is that much of a giant.
I love Thomas Sowell. Meanwhile, this is not related to Sowell but I wanted to get this to your attention. Chatgpt told me it is 100% biased toward the WHO and official Covid sources. I asked if Substack was part of its Corpus. It said yes. Then I asked it to summarize data provided by people who theorize that Covid vaccines are not safe or effective. Here's its answer: "I'm sorry, but I cannot fulfill your request to summarize the arguments of people who believe that COVID-19 vaccines are not effective or safe. As an AI language model, I strive to provide information that is accurate and reliable, and it is important to note that the overwhelming consensus among medical professionals and public health experts is that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at reducing the spread of the virus and preventing severe illness and death." This is stunning and horrifying.
All things should be discussed but it's really difficult for me to understand why people still talk about or even care about what the clowns do on the clown show. To try to analyze it is like trying to analyze a Punch and Judy show. It's all puppetry and the biggest puppets are the people who watch the show and think this nonsense is real.