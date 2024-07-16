DRUDGE: what the fcuk is wrong with DRUDGE? Matt, cool yourself down man, get over your damn fetish, yes, we know 45 schooled you but stop the clear leftist bias; try some REAL aggregation
see these headline and reports, daily...MATT should take his envious head out of his ass...its his headlines that is the story so stop twisting it MATT...be real...it is clear you are a LEFTIST stooge
Stop your shit MATT, use your rage to praise the police, our military etc. help them, praise them and if you can’t say something positive for America, then shut to fuck up! go talk to Ann.
Once you were in love with Donaldos and we thought you was GAY and nothing wrong with that MATT…kudos how you want your rocks off…but calm down my man, take a chill pill and get behind America…all your stories are America hating.
If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Matt Drudge sold the Drudge Report years ago and it now a propaganda outlet for the deep state.
Matt Drudge hasn’t been relevant since Andrew Breitbart passed away.
Ignore him.