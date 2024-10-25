Cui Bono? In the end.

acute surveillance system for Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Kariko et al. mRNA technology gene-based vaccines platform implemented to orient and tabulate harms so that Malone et al. vaccine victims for the next 50 years can be ‘made whole’ vi)victims of lockdowns, school closures, business closures must be compensated and made ‘whole’ for any and all harms suffered vii)Trump MUST stop all mRNA technology Malone et al. vaccines, complete, hard stop, all available inventories destroyed as the accumulated evidence shows ineffective and deadly with no benefit (child, adult, elderly must not get any of these products) and also, ban all such products until 50 to 100 more years of bench and proper scientific research with the simultaneous adequate ethical and religious debate is done viii) focus on our military and precious police and front line, border agents, first responders harmed by OWS, vaccine, fix them, make them whole ix) commit to ensuring that all doctors, scientists, health officials, all involved with the fraud of COVID non-pandemic and the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman et al. safety untested mRNA vaccine to face proper legal judicial inquiry in front of proper judges, juries, courts under oath, separately.

We want justice, we want accountability, we want punishment. It is time.

We hold Trump’s legacy in our hands, we the people, and he must know this, we must let him know this. We want nothing this time but the best. No games, no mistakes. No learning curve. You want the job, we are giving it, but we want performance minute one.

While Trump immediately deals with closing the US borders (including Northern with Canada where 90% of terrorists emerge from and with full legal Canadian papers) and mass deporting all illegals including DREAMERS and all those who came under Obama and Biden administration and the 20 million or so now under Biden and Harris (and Obama), and while he addresses the devastating economy and inflation and crime on US streets driven in large now by the Harris et al. illegals, and as he moves to stop US involvement in the foreign wars and ending the Russia-Ukraine, Israel-Hamas disasters etc., he must do the 8 listed above.

He must burn CDC and NIH and FDA and NIAID and HHS et al. and alphabets to the ground, in some instances after clearing out staff, burn it literally. Use power of POTUS and get fire marshal on tap. Take these agencies like CDC and FDA and NIH down to the studs. Fire half of all staff in health agencies top down. Close 80% of all US agencies as do not need them. Relocate them, place them in difficult to get areas. Place them on Alcatraz.

Trump is the ONLY option (Harris et al. will destroy USA if they have 4 more years at bat, no question) we have today and for the next 4 years and we must hold his feet to the fire and do not be afraid to call him out, to challenge him, and tell him he is wrong for he has been wrong many times, but he is the best of the worst we have on tap….

They say we do not elect the person we like the most, we actually elect the one we hate the least…

we must demand and ensure all he, Trump, promised is DONE. If we get 5% I will be happy for I am unsure we will get any given already there are animals and malfeasants and subversives AROUND him smelling money and contracts and enrichment of themselves and friends etc. You know I am right. I think it will be status quo but I trust Trump one more time and I trust him, I think he will try to do good. I think he has good intent. I will hold my nose one more time and agree we are not electing the POPE (well certainly not POPE Francis as a measuring stick who is a beelzebub demon in his own socialist way) and he has major imperfections like most of us here, but fundamentally he loves his nation and flag and seeks to do good.

The swamp drained him first time and I never thought he was the swamp. Let us pray the swamp does not drain him again and this can only happen if he surrounds himself not with sycophants and ‘yes’ ‘no testicle’ ‘grifter’ ‘corrupt’ ‘in it only for themselves’ ‘openly corrupt’ people, but serious honest people who love USA first, and come to government to serve the people to do good. Not to take. We will know how this WILL turn out quickly by how gets what jobs. Which grifters and grafters get taxpayer salary based ONLY on ‘who knows who’. America is not the GONG show, it is not The Apprentice Mr. Trump, this is serious business. No more games, we need a tight ship, proper open, transparent, trustworthy decision making that the public has a view to. Many serious mistakes were made in term 1 and we are holding our noses for the cast of inept characters we had in primary both sides left us no option.

I felt January 2020 you were destined for Rushmore, I felt you deserved a 2nd shot then. Your decisions however (informed by Fauci and Birx and Azar and Bourla and Moncef et al.) with OWS, the lockdowns, the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine were disastrous and harmful and doomed your re-election (you lost the election in 2020 even with the vote mischief and fraud, the pandemic response weakened you and hobbled you so the steal was possible (the margin of win in swing states could not withstand the steal and btw, both parties engage in this voter mischief) and when you said in 2020 ‘they are stealing the election’ you meant USING the lockdowns and you knew that) but I still support you today even more for we need your personality to fix USA, now, because it was unfair what they did to your re-election, I know, I was there, I understand, especially the CDC, FDA, NIH, HHS, the Task Force of morons, the Fauci, Azar, Redfield, Birx etc., the clown car we were served daily on that stage, pure subversives save Giroir.

Over to you POTUS Trump, you got my support. Do not fail us this time.

Under no condition, ZERO, do you agree to any future lockdowns, school closures, any closures, any masks, nothing, there is no pandemic, was no pandemic, and bird flu and monkeypox and H5N1 and Disease X and all of it is pure lies, using PCR again. I am telling you do NOTHING. And above all, help us Sir stop the Malone Bancel Sahin et al. Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine. Help jail them all who did wrong in COVID, in OWS, and caused deaths and help us hang them on the White House lawn. Or Rose Garden. Let that be your legacy. They fucked you royally and many Americans died due to OWS and the Malone Weissman Sahin et al. gene-based mRNA death shots. Many said you were part of the subversion, I say today NO. They say you were part of the move to harm Americans, and I say NO. Never. If that is ever shown or proven, then we may as well give up. For that would be the greatest fraud on America and world and unrecoverable. I cannot believe that and do not.

I trust you, I believe you POTUS Trump as the best option we have, I think you were simply misguided and misled and deceived and after you gave them the ‘2 weeks to bend the curve’, there was no way out for you, you were trapped by the Task Force and CDC and FDA et al. Help us punish them and hang all who did this for this is beyond you, it is us who were harmed and we need justice. Help us!

May the Lord grant you safety and your family POTUS Trump and cover you with grace and mercy. I extend this ask to VPOTUS Harris and her family and all too. We want peace and safety.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

