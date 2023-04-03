Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
Apr 3, 2023

Just a money making scam for Big Pharma plus in the Netherlands with its euthanasia program more money can be made after the kids get the irreversible surgery and then have regret and ask to be ethanised and are approved.

Sharon sivori
Apr 3, 2023

I am sorry, I do not think any child below the age of 18 should be treated. I say let them reach the age of 18 because before that time you have hormones running crazy in your system. Let them settle than decide what you want and go. Too young these kids are being coerced into things that they know nothing about, let them understand things, let things clear up in their heads first. They can be talking to a shrink before starting any type of treatment so they feel secure about themselves and do not start hurting themselves or attempting to kill themselves.

