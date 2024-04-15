each time POTUS Trump goes to New York courthouse etc. the democrats, the criminal leftists, the RINOs, the deepstate setting him up for someone to take a shot, they know what they
are doing, the EXPOSE him...he has excellent security and we must pray and ensure he is protected but these fuckers are exposing him, like a Scalise, like a John Kennedy situation, I warn!
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.