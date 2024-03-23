Eddies and Ediths of America, the backbone, flyover, blue collar, will be called upon again to rescue America, this time not to go to war, this time to put Trump back in office...Savage is right, not
to put down tools, not to close factories to go to war, but to go to the polls. America is on the line November 2024...and our parents, grand-parents are needed again, one more time...
Hello Dr Paul,
I’ve been visiting Russia for the past 16 years and married to my wife in a Russian Orthodox church 15 years ago.
There’s nothing wrong with Russians or the Russian government or culture. What’s desperately wrong is the USA and NATO (North Atlantic Terrorist Organization).
Ukraine had a democratically elected Russian friendly government that didn’t suit the Cabal (Globalists). Victoria Newland (Jewish) and Joe Biden (almost Jewish Catholic) supplied $5 billion USD to overthrow the elected Ukrainian government and install Zelensky, the Jewish/comedian/clown as president. The CIA installed 12 to 14 bases along the Russian border (recently destroyed and burnt by the CIA) and approximately 46 Bioweapon labs along the Russian border. They launched drones into Russia from the CIA bases.
They still refer to Ukraine as a democracy but Zelensky fired the opposition and put all Russian Orthodox clergy in prison! Also - no elections are allowed until the war is over.
How would the USA react if Russia put these same unfriendly bases and labs in northern Mexico along the USA border?
The Cabal has more than one reason for all this chaos:
1. Defeat Russia, split it up and own all the assets.
2. Kill as many Russians as possible to reduce the headcount on earth = Eugenics
3. Greed & Power - control all people and assets on earth so they (the slaves) can “ own nothing and be happy “.
Sound familiar? It’s called “The Great Reset” or “The New World Order “.
From FastEddy
The United States as it was once known ceased to exist on Jan 20th 2021 when the military was was used to deploy fencing around the capital of the former United States in preparation for the installation of the puppet government whose front man is a racist, baby sniffing pedophile, whose committed treason throughout his 50 year criminal career in Congress.