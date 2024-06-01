No one has done more for America and positioned it to rule the 21st century like 45 until Biden and Obama came along. Yet we argue Obama has been serving his 3rd term under Biden. It is absolutely so. Insiders have informed.

America is circling the drain now. I detest democrat politics and the left in America as I do the left in Canada etc. Extreme radicals and dangerous to the survival of our nations. Just look what they, Obama and Biden, did with the border that now places our wives and daughters at risk and the nation at risk of a 2015 Bataclan France type of terror attack….

Trump is the only answer! The illegals who entered USA will destroy it and they must be removed, and closing border is one step, there must be mass deportation; mass deportation with no closure will fail too.

What is being done to Trump 45 is to send a clear message, no matter who you are, if we the media or the deepstate cabal do not elect you, or select you, or groom you, do not come up in here with your money and try to be POTUS…we will burn you down like how we are TRYING to do Trump. Notice I said TRYING for these morons, these evil beasts forget one thing, the media and deepstate did not create Trump…Trump did, and he has a love affair with the American people for 50 years and ONLY he can destroy Trump…no court case, no verdict, nothing….media can ONLY destroy the ones they create and put up…

Trump is untouchable.

There is some SAGE in Shaun Maguire’s post below and I will leave you to judge what is true or not and what makes sense…

Was 2016 manipulated to hurt Hilary? You may not like it but a decent question. Is Hilary a criminal IMO? Yes. Did lots of wrong things to America. But that is not the issue. Did she win or lose 2016? Same way I and we are vehement that 45 won 2020…I am for truth, my head is not up my ass…