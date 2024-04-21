Emerald Robinson raises a dangerous issue with the 14th Amendment and POTUS TRUMP! The UNIPARTY led by Republicans seeks to flip the congress blue to nullify the electoral votes via 14th amendment to
destroy Trump...is she right? I think she is.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
They’re going to do everything they can to thwart the will of the people. The last thing they want is someone whom they don’t own (looking at you Mike Johnson, if that’s even your real name) in a position to spoil their racket of looting the taxpayers and starting wars everywhere.
People, open your eyes. We don’t live in a “democracy” or even in a “constitutional republic” — that’s all long gone — and now they are discarding even the pretense that we do. We live in a military/intelligence/industrial dictatorship — actual fascism.
“They” don’t give a shit about you except for the wealth that they can confiscate from you, and for sending your sons to die in their wars.
Is this not now completely obvious?
This is why the entire Congress, 99% of the Senators, and 99% of the Republicans, are TRAITORS to the American people. They have spit on the oath they took to protect and defend the constitution. They have colluded with the enemy to overthrow the government of the PEOPLE.
The people must rise up en masse and demand Trump be re-elected. If Biden is illegitimate, which he prove-ably is, then so are most of Congress. They must be removed by force and any of their acts deemed null and void.
This, after a "too big to rig" national vote in November.