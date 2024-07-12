Ep. 60 - Every Black Life Matters (Kevin McGary) Journal of Free Black Thought; I listen to this stack and I want to help them get audience, I find quite interesting, educational; I find balanced & I
love the strong push back against indoctrination of blacks and the pushing on them of Marxist ideology...a drive towards FREE thinkers & I find refreshing; focus is on God & freedom in thinking
The house negro are well fed, well clothed, and close to the master, ate crumbs from the master’s table…compensated to keep an eye on the field negro…the field negro always were free thinkers, trying to run away…they did the heavy lift…as soon as try to get free, the house negro would tell the master…plantation owner would send the blood hounds to find them and then beat and kill the field negro…marxist leftist progressives are house negros…Joy Reid is a house negro, Whoopi Goldberg is a house negro, well compensated and working to keep the field negro in the hood…Joy Behar is a house negro, yes, plagued with the house negro sickness and must work to keep people in the democrat plantation…may not be bad people but are committed to do their job to keep the field negro down…keeping the field negro in a set mindset of dependency…house negro syndrome, a pathology
Ep. 60 - Every Black Life Matters (substack.com)
Alexander MAGA COVID News; a PCR manufactured COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
He definitely sounds worth listening to. There are also several interviews of his on Rumble. I knew about the 'Democrat Plantation' and all their dirty tricks but I have always believed Martin Luther King was a hero. However, I watched this video from Vince Everett Ellison which shattered everything I thought I knew, assuming what Vince says is true:
https://rumble.com/v50v3gh-will-you-go-to-hell-for-me-vince-everett-ellison.html?playlist_id=watch-history
I have heard Mr. Kevin McGary speak in person ( 18 months ago) and bought a stack of his books. I greatly admire his courage and passion and knowledge. His perspective of the black community even the religious black community can be quite sobering. But it's something we all need to be aware of. He is a Warrior for truth. The covid has shown us the worst side of many people, Covid has also shown us the brave ones. You Doctor Paul and Mr. McGary are 2 of the brave ones thankfully.