Et tu George? It's over for Biden, he will 100% drop out of the Presidential race soon, behind the scenes they are trying to work out exit; you & I know when you go see gramps acting like Biden & see
him one month after, there is no improvement, its sheer decline; "Parkinson’s Doctor Tells NBC Biden Has ‘Classic Features’ of Disease: ‘I Could Have Diagnosed Him From Across the Mall’
“50 million people saw that so-called debate,” he told Cuomo. “Everybody knows what’s going on here. ... We’ve seen our parents go through it, our grandparents, our aunts and uncles and neighbors and relatives. This is all a matter of time.”
“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” the soft-spoken Stephanopoulos responded after a pause.
“You don’t think he can serve four more years?” the questioner repeated before adding: “All right, that’s an answer.”
House Democrats are returning to Washington prepared to hash it out once and for all this week over President Biden's candidacy.
Why it matters: More lawmakers are going public with concerns about Biden remaining in the race, with the president attempting to to tamp down talk of his withdrawal as the weeklong recess comes to a close.
"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," Biden wrote in a Monday morning letter to congressional Democrats.
Biden also appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to slam Democratic "elites" who have called for him to drop out, saying, "if any of these guys don't think I should run, run against me."
What we're hearing: Biden's letter met with a mixed reception on Capitol Hill.
One senior House Democrat, asked if the letter would change any minds, told Axios: "No."
Thankfully, for POTUS Trump, Bden, Jill and his 2 closest will not allow him to resign.
And if he hasn't stepped by the next 2 weeks, they will realize its too late (to get on ballots in many states) and instead embrace Biden.
Using the 25th amendment against a member of your own party would have problems.
And how could they, when they deny the neurologist, who specializes in Parkinson's was seeing Biden more than 1 time out of 12, that he visited the White House.
They are still denying Biden has any dementia, much less Stage 5, and possibly Parkinson's.
But the only way Biden steps down is to claim Health issues.
And there have been mixed polls suggest race is getting tighter and that the alternatives would not fare as well as Biden. That is key.
Joe says he ain't going, and Jill agrees.
They are probably holding out for a big payoff to leave. But first Biden will get the nomination at the Dem's virtual convention in a few days. Then later after Joe is 25th'd, Obama will usher in the replacement. First up, Camal Uh, then Hillary or Moochelle.