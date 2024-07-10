“50 million people saw that so-called debate,” he told Cuomo. “Everybody knows what’s going on here. ... We’ve seen our parents go through it, our grandparents, our aunts and uncles and neighbors and relatives. This is all a matter of time.”

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” the soft-spoken Stephanopoulos responded after a pause.

“You don’t think he can serve four more years?” the questioner repeated before adding: “All right, that’s an answer.”

House Democrats are returning to Washington prepared to hash it out once and for all this week over President Biden's candidacy.

Why it matters: More lawmakers are going public with concerns about Biden remaining in the race, with the president attempting to to tamp down talk of his withdrawal as the weeklong recess comes to a close.

"The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," Biden wrote in a Monday morning letter to congressional Democrats.

Biden also appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" to slam Democratic "elites" who have called for him to drop out, saying, "if any of these guys don't think I should run, run against me."

What we're hearing: Biden's letter met with a mixed reception on Capitol Hill.