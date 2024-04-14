Et tu, Mike? Speaker Mike Johnson sided with democrats on near 2 trillion budget! He's no different than democrats, he is sending our tax money to Ukraine! 45 said 'kill it' but Mike says FISA courts
can spy on Americans with NO warrant! Cui bono, Mike? Do Americans benefit in any manner from your leadership in congress? I cannot see how, you and Paul Ryan are two in the same! Ryan was traitor.
Trump said ‘kill it’ yet you continued to keep it, why? Who is Mike Johnson working for? Whose side is he one, certainly it seems NOT the American people.
Mike Johnson must have been to Epstein Island or something. He is compromised, owned, or in some way blackmailed.
The enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy. Johnson and the UniParty continue to steal from the American people. Their funding of all sides of the war and open borders kills, kills and kills. The continued funding of the weaponization of our government, open borders, and inflation is destroying our nation and We the Peoples well being.