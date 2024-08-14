European Union warned Elon Musk that he could be charged for interviewing Trump & spreading MISINFORMATION; Musk told them "go fuck yourselves"; my view? the next time England & Europe asks America to
send its men and women (like how we crossed the Atlantic in 1940s) to risk and give their blood and treasure, to SAVE them, save their sorry asses, then America must tell Europe "go fuck yourselves"
We Americans must tell them in Europe, we got our guns, our 2nd amendment and thanks to our founding fathers, you got NOTHING…and your governments allow medieval beasts, 6th century beasts, barbarians, illegals, migrants, refugees, killers, stabbers, bombers etc. rape and kill you…handle your business, we will handle ours but don’t call us this time.
And tell the police to do a better job at protecting little girls from Pakistani islamist males who groom and gang rape and sodomize them…yes, maybe the police can do a better job since European nations are rape capitals of the world and we know who wins that category…someone, someone, Bueller? Bueller? Can someone tell us? Do Christians commit these crimes? Jews? Hindus? Tell us who, we are confused.
‘I’m a Rotherham grooming gang survivor. I call myself a survivor because I’m still alive. I’m part of the UK’s largest ever child sexual abuse investigation.
As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me.’
Bataclan Paris terror attack that resulted in 130 men and women vaginas sliced up, balls cut off, eyes gouged out, disemboweled ALIVE…
Who were the attackers? Take a look? Are they Hindu? Christian? Jewish? Chinese? Tell us? This is what is coming and inside America due to Harris and Biden and Obama:
(100) Good news, U.K Schools to Teach Students to Identify ‘Extremist Content’ Online as UK moves to jail & punish anyone who raises questions on the relentless stabbings, rapes, murders within UK; yes (substack.com)
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
The enemies of humanity identify themselves sometimes like this scumbag Thierry Breton of the EU's EC. Breton might as well have hijacked all news channels and declared to all people of the world that he and only he decides what individual humans on planet earth are allowed to say and allowed to think, and any who dare to do otherwise will be severely punished
I can't say strongly enough "F YOU, Breton, you despicable disgusting disgraceful pile of shit."
Exactly Paul, the Brits who we rescued from fascism in WWII are gone. What we have left in the UK is the native population being decimated by illegal immigration; and the government has become what we fought against.
They actually use the excuse that Elon interviewing Trump is spreading "disinformation"? Nonsense of course, Trump is THE most popular national leader in the world. It is THEY who are the spreaders of lies and propaganda. It is their globalist fascist regime that is the enemy.