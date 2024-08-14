We Americans must tell them in Europe, we got our guns, our 2nd amendment and thanks to our founding fathers, you got NOTHING…and your governments allow medieval beasts, 6th century beasts, barbarians, illegals, migrants, refugees, killers, stabbers, bombers etc. rape and kill you…handle your business, we will handle ours but don’t call us this time.

And tell the police to do a better job at protecting little girls from Pakistani islamist males who groom and gang rape and sodomize them…yes, maybe the police can do a better job since European nations are rape capitals of the world and we know who wins that category…someone, someone, Bueller? Bueller? Can someone tell us? Do Christians commit these crimes? Jews? Hindus? Tell us who, we are confused.

‘I’m a Rotherham grooming gang survivor. I call myself a survivor because I’m still alive. I’m part of the UK’s largest ever child sexual abuse investigation.

As a teenager, I was taken to various houses and flats above takeaways in the north of England, to be beaten, tortured and raped over 100 times. I was called a “white slag” and “white c***” as they beat me.’

Bataclan Paris terror attack that resulted in 130 men and women vaginas sliced up, balls cut off, eyes gouged out, disemboweled ALIVE…

Who were the attackers? Take a look? Are they Hindu? Christian? Jewish? Chinese? Tell us? This is what is coming and inside America due to Harris and Biden and Obama:

(100) Good news, U.K Schools to Teach Students to Identify ‘Extremist Content’ Online as UK moves to jail & punish anyone who raises questions on the relentless stabbings, rapes, murders within UK; yes (substack.com)

