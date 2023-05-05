Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

RayRaysGirl
May 5, 2023

WoopTeeDoo, after they’ve maimed, killed and caused infertility in god knows how many in this country -as a matter of fact, HE might not even be clear on the numbers, they’re growing so fast... 🤧😷🤕😵‍💫😵

Camille
May 5, 2023

This is a small victory worth celebrating but other big waves of destruction are the WHO treaty, bank collapses and climate cult crisis heading down the pipeline.... Not to mention the political corruption..... Are we drowning yet?

