Every single COVID fraud pandemic action these beasts, beasts in the Trump & Biden administration did, FAILED! could not be that inept, had malfeasance too; worked to damage Trump; we must jail them!
They took it as far as it goes but we must never stop seeking to get the right investigations; Djokovic? now 'Biden admin dropping COVID jab mandate for foreign travelers, federal employees next week'
They took 3 years and more of our lives, freedoms, liberties for no reason other than greed, power, malfeasance. We need to get to the bottom of it, to understand it all and we must push to investigate them all. And punish them. It was all a lie, a huge hoax. On the US public and world, all of it, all of COVID. All was a fraud and lie. And they who did this, knew that. They benefitted, we need to know how, and how much. $
All.
‘WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration will finally scrap its COVID-19 jab mandate for foreigners traveling to the United States on May 11, the day that the federal government is allowing its federal COVID-19 public health emergency to expire. The rollback comes more than three years after the start of the COVID-19 epidemic and follows a February effort by Republican lawmakers to end the rule.
The Biden White House announced the imminent end of the mandate in a May 1 statement, citing declining COVID-related death rates and the “whole-of-government” effort to achieve wide levels of vaccine uptake as reasons for dropping the mandates.
“Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Federal employees, Federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the COVID-19 public health emergency ends,” the White House statement read.’
WoopTeeDoo, after they’ve maimed, killed and caused infertility in god knows how many in this country -as a matter of fact, HE might not even be clear on the numbers, they’re growing so fast... 🤧😷🤕😵💫😵
This is a small victory worth celebrating but other big waves of destruction are the WHO treaty, bank collapses and climate cult crisis heading down the pipeline.... Not to mention the political corruption..... Are we drowning yet?