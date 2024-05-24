Every single illegal that has been allowed to come into USA under Obama-Biden (15 million so far) MUST be deported by Trump & Trump said he would close border & deport them; BOOM! & go back 15 years
to under Obama-Biden 2009 (1st & 2nd term); we must expand ICE and have ICE ready to roll one hour after 45 is sworn in January 20th 2025; rapists, murderers, jihadists, islamists...no matter colour
ethnicity, religion…white, black, Chinese…anyone…anyone who is in USA illegally must be removed, ALL…and the borders closed for a ‘season’…as long as it takes to fix the crap and also, the border once closed must be militarized…border agents, ICE, border police must have orders ‘shoot to kill’, just like the one Garland gave the FBI when they went to Mar-a-Lago to hopefully find the Crossfire Hurricane incriminating Biden and Obama and Hilary and Brennan and Clapper and Rice et al. documents, as they were caught sniffing the former FLOTUS’s underwear…pervert freaks they are…dangerous as it is clear they were itching to shoot Trump, the former first lady Melania, Trump’s son Baron etc…I wonder what the left and democrats would think if in Trump’s next turn at bat, he orders a raid, his AG on Obama’s DC home or Biden’s Delaware home and orders shoot to kill while Big Mike is around etc. of former FLOTUS Jill B…I wonder…of course that would be insane and wrong and criminal too so why is it not so for Trump?
Polling data out of the swing states suggests that muslims, middle easterners and north Africans prefer President Trump over Biden by a factor of more than 2 to 1. Even the Latinos too are probably swinging to Trump. The invasion could backfire on the Dims.
Amen! They came here illegally & are not contributing to our economy. They do not care about America nor Americans. This illegitimate administration has put us all in a dangerous position. They have completely betrayed us at every level. Anyone who doesn’t see this is beyond help, at this point.