Every vaccine injured person must receive FREE medical care from the US government, everyone, and all harmed by the lockdowns; Trump MUST set up an entity to oversee this for the next decade
I want all who were involved and all who worked to undercut Trump and mislead him investigated in proper courts and tried, proper judges and juries & if found guilty of causing deaths, MUST be HUNG
I think Trump first needs to acknowledge that the vaccines are unsafe and ineffective before there is any chance of him giving free medical care to the vaccine injured .
No…I am not for govt paying (via taxpayers) monetarily - The govt is already broke, broken, & belligerent toward good & Godly ways. The monies should come from
The Pharmaceuticals, the already NIH funding & the NIAID funding & the CDC & the FDA funds & those entities should then be shut down.