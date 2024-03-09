Support Simmulation:

‘Following Monday’s Supreme Court ruling, the mainstream media spent the first half of Super Tuesday lamenting the fact that despite their best efforts, Donald Trump remains on the ballot for the 2024 election:

Notice how hard it is for the Defenders of Democracy to admit the election is in the hands of the voters — just like it’s supposed to be every single time we vote. The Swamp spent a LONG time getting rid of Trump in the first place, and then a LOT more time trying to get him thrown off the ballot — and now the ‘idiot’ voters might just put him back in the White House?

That’s basically insurrection!

You would think the Maddows of the world would be HAPPY for a rematch with the Bad Orange Man! Their guy got 81 MILLION VOTES last time, and they’ve been telling me how awesome everything is nonstop for the entire Biden administration! Surely the voters who cast ballots in record numbers for Biden in 2020 will be lining up to do it again, right? Right?

Why, if I didn’t know better, I might think that Rachel Maddow and the rest of the presstitutes KNOW they’ve been lying their asses off for the last four years and are TERRIFIED the voters might actually control the result of the election!

And speaking of the election, Super Tuesday itself was as boring as predicted — Trump won California, Virginia, North Carolina, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, Alabama, Colorado and Minnesota; Haley won Vermont. This showing finally drove Haley from the race — a passing marked by Raytheon.

BB is officially the new Onion

And as the election results rolled in, the media (barely) shifted its focus to why stupid voters are so racist and stupid:

Why are people in Virginia so concerned about illegal immigration? They aren’t anywhere near the southern border! (But they are near those icky people in West Virginia! *snort*) What could it possibly be………….

…….they’re obviously brainwashed by Trump and FOX News! Yeah, that’s it! There’s no way that people are reacting to the circumstances around them — it’s got to be the fault of the Republicans somehow! Trump stopped us from fixing this problem, you know!

Citizens of Washington state are nowhere near the southern border, but maybe this isn’t the best time to ask them if they’re worried about illegal immigration:

(Check out how this story was covered by Seattle news! Notice they blur Santana’s face but not the faces of the men behind him!)

And more worryingly, we see other similarities when we look into the stories a little bit further — these men were both in custody and then allowed to just go on their way:

(Santana has an extensive record, but Jay Inslee declared Washington a ‘sanctuary state’ in 2019, so he remained in the area.)

I don’t know about you guys, but I’m sick and tired of the people telling us about the importance of following the rules completely ignoring said rules when there’s even half a political point to be scored. If people who aren’t supposed to be here are committing crimes while they are here, there’s no reason in the world to allow them to remain here. (We certainly have enough problems already!) Trump didn’t let these two guys in or allow them to remain here.

And last I checked, Washington DC isn’t on the border. Chicago isn’t on the border. Denver isn’t on the border. New York City isn’t on the border. Boston isn’t on the border. So why have all those cities declared immigration emergencies? Does Jen Psaki think the mayors of those cities — or the citizens who are complaining — are racist rubes as well?

Of course, proximity to the border becomes meaningless when you simply fly illegals OVER the border and into the United States directly.

If Democratic officials are so convinced of the righteousness of their plan to flood the country with illegals, why do they carry it out in secret like a shadowy cabal? I guess it would be a little more difficult to pin the crisis on Republicans if Democrats were bragging about how many illegals they flew directly into the country.

But voters across the country know who’s responsible for this crisis — and that’s what terrifies the media most. Now that their lawfare has failed, they may face accountability from the very voters they’ve been lying to for so long.

Before I sign off, I wanted to mention the retirement of Victoria Nuland. However, since I was taught that if you can’t say something nice, you shouldn’t say anything at all……….

Three words you thought you’d never see on Screaming into the Void:

Bonus Rachel Maddow.

In this video, she lies to the country and says the covid vaccine stops transmission — the lie that lay at the heart of the vaccine mandates. (Which they now tell you never happened.)

No data EVER suggested this was the case. Ever.’