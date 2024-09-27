This was an excellent find by Dr. Breggin and I praise POTUS Trump, big praise POTUS Trump (a definitive video statement by 45 in August 2023 that most people are unaware of as per Breggin) for these words; I think we must do all we can to help elect Trump, the only option to help destroy the real purveyors of misinformation, censorship, and crushing affronts to academic freedom.

To ensure proper ‘pandemic’ policy in the future (note, I/we argue that the term ‘pandemic’ is more of a manufactured construct), POTUS Trump has to ensure that there are no longer animals and beasts like Fauci and Birx and Hahn and Azar et al. in his administration. They got into his first administration and throttled him. He has to also go by his gut. I have always said he is a good man fundamentally but in the end, the decisions to lock down etc. at a federal level were his administration’s, and so at some point he will need to tell us how they misled him, who they were, and how he will ensure it never happens again, even via legislative congressional means.

This piece by Breggin is illuminating:

I am gratified by Trump’s energy and passion in this address and his rhetoric, including “But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it.” And here’s a dismaying fact. There was no outpouring of enthusiastic support for Trump’s definitive rejection of COVID policies in August 2023, even among his supporters and freedom advocates. Few, if any, mainstream Conservative media mentioned it favorably. And as I already mentioned, I heard nothing about it at the time. Maybe the overall lack of response from his own constituency discouraged Trump from making continued similar statements, let alone stronger ones. Those of us who are deeply critical of the COVID jabs, down to the ugly details of mRNA technology, would wish for a more specific scientific condemnation of the so-called Covid vaccines. We would like to hear Trump say, “The Covid jabs don’t work and they kill people!” Maybe Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who specializes in “vaccines,” would do so if he got a post under Trump, but in reality, even Bobby would have to mince his words. We live in a world where few ordinary citizens know what mRNA stands for, and hardly anyone imagines that “depopulation” is anything but a conspiracy theory. Very likely, President Trump himself did not grasp that the Department of Defense had completely usurped his power by announcing on its own DoD stationery that it was initiating, organizing, and running Operation Warp Speed.2 These issues are too obscure and too outrageously hot for a presidential candidate to focus on. Within the political world, Trump’s March 2023 statement was extraordinary — but nonetheless received little coverage or discussion.

Breggin is 100% correct but should add that POTUS Trump must state that ‘the mRNA jab HAVE killed people, the same jabs I approved under OWS’…and I must be honest, POTUS Trump must take ownership for the lockdowns and vaccines came under his administration…misled as he was, yes, but he is or was the CEO…and Breggin joins me in calling on POTUS Trump to go after Malone and Bourla and Bancel et al. and hard, jail the bitches, punish them, these frauds, these dangerous money whore animals.

Truth is, POTUS Trump cannot dissociate himself from accountability. Many are telling me wait till after the election. Note, I worked for POTUS Trump at HHS. I did support him and do support him. Bigly. No one else I think is up to the task. But the wrongs that happened emerged in his administration and carried on by the Biden Harris administration. Wrong has been committed in both administrations. I do think today no one is capable to handle what needs to be done to save and fix USA. It starts with the fraud of COVID for we are indeed here, the border is breached etc. due to the fraud of COVID that toppled Trump and elected Biden. In part. Even trump is now stating this. So do not go getting the vapors on me.

They, Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. knew what they were doing with mRNA technology and vaccine, and they knew it would harm. I do not harbor hope re Bobby Jr. whom I admire and respect deeply (a good man wants to do good by USA) for he will need to break from his alliance with Malone as to the mRNA technology. Bobby Jr. can be pals with whom he wishes, we live in a free world, but he must understand that Malone et al. is knee deep in the deaths from the mRNA vaccine and it does not matter to people like me. I can be friends with Bobby Jr. as I am, and still seek accountability from the likes of Malone, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko et al. From all those who us in the fraud COVID and vaccine. No favors for no one. Deaths ensued due to them. It is left to be seen, but if that does not happen, then we know a game has been, and is being played with the American people. I will be on watch. As too will be the likes of Dr. Breggin. We play no friendships here, we want real accountability and we want no nepotism or games or favors.

Huge praise for POTUS Trump!

He, POTUS Trump, will have to help ensure that all who did wrong, the malevolence that was done in the past with the fake COVID (and if you read the language, he is admitting this and that he admits too that it hurt his elections in 2020), that once proven in proper courts, he must allow us to hang them on the white house lawn. We must start with all involved with the mRNA technology vaccines POTUS Trump, and I propose proper court cases and judges for Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Kariko, Weissman, Tureci et al. All involved in the deadly untested mRNA technology and the mRNA vaccine. We hang all who the judges and courts said costed lives, but only after proper trials POTUS Trump, and we hang them too in the White House lawn, or Rose Garden, your choice as you are POTUS.

Trump Warned: “To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply.” Until now, I have been very critical of Donald Trump for failing to condemn the disaster imposed on the world by COVID-19. But now it turns out that he did condemn it with a definitive video statement in August 2023 that most people are unaware of. I only stumbled on it a few days ago. Here are Trump’s complete remarks, published as a video @TeamTrump on X on August 23, 2023. I checked the transcript against the videos:1 “The left-wing lunatics are trying very hard to bring back COVID lockdowns and mandates with all of their sudden fearmongering about the new variants that are coming. Gee whiz. You know what else is coming? An election. They want to restart the COVID hysteria so they can justify more lockdowns, more censorship, more illegal drop boxes, more mail-in ballots and trillions of dollars in payoffs to their political allies heading into the 2024 election. Does that sound familiar? These are bad people. These are sick people we’re dealing with. But to every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom, hear these words: We will not comply, so don’t even think about it. We will not shut down our schools. We will not accept your lockdowns. We will not abide by your mask mandates, and we will not tolerate your vaccine mandates. They rigged the 2020 election, and now they’re trying to do the same thing all over again by rigging the most important election in the history of our country, the 2024 election, even if it means trying to bring back COVID, but they will fail because we will not let it happen. When I’m back in the White House, I will use every available authority to cut federal funding to any school, college, airline, or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate. Thank you very much.”

Trump Warned: “To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our freedom: We will not comply” (substack.com)

Support the Breggins for their continued superb scholarship. I love these two people! My heroes.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)