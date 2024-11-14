Fact: No Operation warp speed (OWS) lockdown worked to save one life! No school closure worked! no business closure or mask mandate worked to save one life! COVID was a complete fraud of NOTHING, PCR
created fraud, to detect NOTHING, false positive NOTHING, they created a fraud non-pandemic out of NOTHING using PCR to bring a useless ineffective deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA gene vaccine
Everything about COVID was a lie! All of it! Origins, wet market, lab leak, gain-of-function (aka gain-of-fiction, claim-of-function), all were lies and nothing in COVID polices worked! Had we done NOTHING we would have not killed so many people! It is the lockdown lunatic response, the deadly medical management response (isolation, dehydration, denial of antibiotics, sedatives (propofol, ketamine, midazolam, fentanyl etc.), deadly Remdesivir, ventilator…the ventilator killed 90% of those who went on it!
Above all, the ineffective, negative effectiveness, deadly, reverse transcription mRNA technology gene vaccine (Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna via Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al.) caused massive harms and these money whores who prior stood against it, are now turning SILENT and supporting mRNA vaccine, so that they can get a Trump administration job. An incredible dangerous thing is happening, and I want to warn you again! The move by evil people in pharma and in deepstate and those in Republican and Democrat circles and those seeking jobs in Trump administration are now moving to make mRNA vaccine part of your daily life…whether you like it or not and will come NEXT via people like Malone, Bourla, Bancel et al. to tell you it is now NEW and IMPROVED and para ‘we did some minor changes and it is good now’…
be warned!
POTUS Trump aka 47 made terrible mistakes in term 1 approving OWS and the deadly lockdowns and deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. He must now stand up and speak it all out, speak the truth, talk to the people, and name the people who conspired against you and agencies e.g. FDA, CDC etc. to harm the American people and cost him his 2020 re-election.
MAGA!
We need Trump now to fix the mistakes, some deadly ones in term 1 and to help shape USA for the future.
Absolutely TRUE. It was all a psych op.
Thank you for being fearless Dr. Paul Alexander.
I am with you in spirit daily. The thugs that pulled this off must be held accountable.
In better news today, Trump appointed Robert F Kennedy Jr as his nominee for HHS.
This is FANTASTIC news as if true to their word, and successful, these two can change the world and mitigate a lot of evil.
Godbless them both, and all freedom fighters.
What do we do with the head fraudsters as there were so many?