the outcome measure of interest is a devastating failure, again, these inept, moronic, stupid, academically sloppy, corrupt researchers as part of the con, do not look at hard objective ‘patient-important’ outcomes that MATTER to us, such as does this vaccine reduce risk of DEATH, ICU, HOSPITILIZATION etc. so this is corrupted sub-optimal misleading research methods…we are not interested in antibody levels that are not a proper proxy for immunity iii)you see that the levels are dismal as reported, at 28 and 17%, day 43, younger and older (>65) iv)any vaccine like this, if brought, will fail due to the mismatch with the dominant circulating strain/clade etc. yet again, you vaccinate chickens, humans, whatever, with a non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing vaccine that does not hit the target antigen, thus sub-optimal, when there is pathogen, will result in selection of sub-variants. So, you are bringing (pharma and EU, you do not care) a vaccine and buying it, when the research study results show it fails (see my points above, see McCullough), and in short, you will drive viral immune escape given the mismatch between the vaccine induced antibodies and the circulating strain (s). If wrongfully deployed. It is like when they pushed out the BA4, BA5 bi-valent vaccine in COVID for the wrong circulating spike protein antigen. Viral immune escape resulted and more variants. This only drives selection of more ‘fitter’, hardier variants with a competitive advantage to thrive. That becomes ‘enriched’ in the environment. Recall antibodies (original antigenic sin (OAS), immune imprinting, immune priming to the initial prime or exposure) are to the prior imprinting or exposure. Cornerstone of OAS.

But all of this IMO is moot, DOA, bullshit for there is no pandemic, no circulating H5N1 a threat to humans. We have no evidence, no data to show any such jumped from waterfowl to waterfowl, to other birds, to cows, just heresy. Gossip. Fear mongering. We have no evidence it jumped to cows and no evidence no cow infected any human. Just heresy. Gossip. We have zero data or evidence today of any lethal H5N1 avian bird flu out there to humans and no data or evidence of any human to human transmission.

So all of this is bullshit, and the EU is wasting time, money, and creating a cluster fuck.

See McCullough’s substack below too, nice work.

Antibody responses against heterologous H5N1 strains for an MF59-adjuvanted cell culture-derived H5N1 (aH5n1c) influenza vaccine in adults and older adults - PubMed (nih.gov)

If you wish to give a donation to help me you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092